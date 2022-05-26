Stolen Car Recovered, Felon Fugitive Behind Bars In Collegedale

Collegedale Police were notified on Thursday of a stolen vehicle in the Little Debbie Parkway area and quickly located it at the Murphy gas station at 5590 Little Debbie Parkway.

When officers attempted to make contact with the driver, he fled the scene in the stolen car and headed south on I-75.

The pursuit ended on Alice Drive in Chattanooga when the vehicle crashed into a box truck.

The driver fled on foot and was soon taken into custody by Collegedale and Chattanooga Police officers.

The driver, identified as Shadow Berry Barnett of Chattanooga, was found to be in felony possession of fentanyl and other illegal narcotics. Barnett, a convicted felon, was also found to be wanted on felony warrants out of Hamilton County and Catoosa County, Ga.

The vehicle had been stolen out of Marion County, Tn.

There were no injuries to Barnett or the pursuing officers.