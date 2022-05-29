6 People Shot In Downtown Chattanooga Late Saturday Night; 2 Critically Hurt

Six people were shot in downtown Chattanooga late Saturday night, including two with critical injuries.

The incident happened around 10:48 p.m. when multiple people began exchanging gunfire in the vicinity of Buffalo Wild Wings across Market Street from the Tennessee Aquarium.

Those injured were teens to early 20s.

Police blocked off streets in the vicinity as the investigation continued.

A person of interest was being interviewed. Police said there was no ongoing threat.

Those posting on social media said those at the scene were running and screaming. One posted a video showing a shoe of one of the victims.

Multiple police units and ambulances quickly sped to the chaotic scene.

One person reported hearing 15-20 shots in the vicinity of a group of some 20 teens and young adults.

Police said some of the victims may have been unintended targets.