Notre Dame Upsets Tennessee, 7-3, To End Top-Ranked Vols' Season
 Monday, June 13, 2022 94.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Chattanooga Woman, 47, Drowns In Colorado River At The Grand Canyon

Monday, June 13, 2022

A 47-year-old Chattanooga woman has drowned in the Colorado River at the Grand Canyon.

She was identified as Sheetal Patel.

Officials at the Grand Canyon said, "On June 11, at approximately 2 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a passenger on a commercial river trip who had fallen into the Colorado River.

Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat. The commercial guides pulled her from the river and began CPR.

"National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded and assisted with resuscitation efforts. All attempts to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. Park rangers were flown into the location by the park helicopter and pronounced the individual deceased.

"The victim has been identified as 47-year old Sheetal Patel, originally of Chicago, Illinois, and most recently from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach, when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River. Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch, and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

"An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.

"Before heading down trail, hikers are strongly encouraged to read the Hiking Tips page and check the Backcountry Updates and Closures page for current information on inner canyon conditions. All visitors to Grand Canyon should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, resting in shade during the heat of the day, watching for signs of distress in traveling companions, and dressing appropriately for the weather, which includes light-colored and loose-fitting clothing. The NPS does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day."



June 13, 2022

Civil War General, Ingenious Manufacturer Wilder Called Cameron Hill Home For Many Years

June 13, 2022

Multiple Arrests Made In Weekend Crime Deterrence Initiative

June 13, 2022

Texas Man, 32, Charged With Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl


A Civil War general who was also an ingenious manufacturer called Cameron Hill home for many years and once served as mayor of Chattanooga. John Thomas Wilder grew up in the Catskill Mountains ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department implemented the Focused Deterrence Initiative Friday. Supplemental officers were sent to areas of town that statistically were experiencing a spike in crime ... (click for more)

A 32-year-old Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old Sale Creek girl and driving her to a hotel in Meridian, Miss. Johnathan Lucino Salazar, of Victoria, Tex., is also charged ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Civil War General, Ingenious Manufacturer Wilder Called Cameron Hill Home For Many Years

A Civil War general who was also an ingenious manufacturer called Cameron Hill home for many years and once served as mayor of Chattanooga. John Thomas Wilder grew up in the Catskill Mountains of New York as a descendant of two Revolutionary War soldiers and one who fought in the War of 1812. Wilder went west to Columbus, Ohio, when he was 19 and worked as a draftsman, then was ... (click for more)

Multiple Arrests Made In Weekend Crime Deterrence Initiative

The Chattanooga Police Department implemented the Focused Deterrence Initiative Friday. Supplemental officers were sent to areas of town that statistically were experiencing a spike in crime to head off potential violence. The weekend initiative began Friday and will continue throughout the summer, police said. Listed below are the stats from this weekend's enforcement ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)

Jordan Leen Named Brown Head Wrestling Coach

Brown University Athletics has named Jordan Leen the Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair for Brown Wrestling. Leen joins College Hill after six seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Leen is from Chattanooga and wrestled at the Baylor School. "We are excited to have Jordan join Brown Athletics and lead our wrestling program," said M. Grace ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors