Garrian King Arrested By Feds In Chattanooga Mass Shooting

Thursday, June 9, 2022
Garrian King
Garrian King

Federal authorities have made an arrest in the shooting early Sunday morning on McCallie Avenue that left 14 people shot and three others hit by vehicles.

Garrian King, also known as "Big G," was arrested Wednesday in Chattanooga by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officers with the Chattanooga Police Department for being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1). This arrest is in connection with the shootings that occurred on Sunday in Chattanooga.

An initial appearance was held yesterday, in the United States District Court in Chattanooga, before the Honorable Christopher H. Steger, United States Magistrate Judge. King was detained without bond.

The details of the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon by King on Monday are outlined in the arrest warrant and supporting affidavit, which are filed as public records in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

A detention hearing is set for Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. before a United States Magistrate Judge. Pending this hearing, Kind will be held in custody by the United States Marshal and produced for the hearing

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to working with all of its law enforcement partners to protect our community through the vigorous enforcement of federal criminal gun laws,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “Yesterday’s charge is the result of the tireless, around-the-clock work by, and collaboration among, the Chattanooga Police Department, the ATF and the FBI, which continues unabated.”

“Immediate deployment of all resources typically yields the best results. We will continue to collaborate with our law enforcement partners in order to bring those responsible to justice and secure the safety and freedom of all Chattanoogans,” said Chattanooga Police Department Chief Celeste Murphy.

“The ATF takes pride in working with our local, state and federal partners to bring justice to individuals who illegally possess firearms and willingly cause harm in the communities that we live in. These individuals put the lives of everyday citizens at risk, and we will work diligently to mitigate these senseless acts of terror,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French.

“The FBI values the partnership we have with the Chattanooga Police Department, ATF and the United States Attorney's Office to target offenders who illegally possess firearms in Chattanooga. Through this ongoing collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement, we will continue to focus our resources on the most violent and egregious offenders endangering our communities,“ said FBI Special Agent in Charge Joe Carrico.

This prosecution is the result of an ongoing investigation by the Chattanooga Police Department, the ATF and the FBI. The U.S. Attorney’s Office extends its appreciation to the Chattanooga Mayor’s Office for its support of collaboration among local and federal law enforcement to achieve the mutual goal of addressing violent crime in the City of Chattanooga.

Assistant United States Attorney Christopher D. Poole will represent the United States.


