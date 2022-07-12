 Tuesday, July 12, 2022 86.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Crutchfield Log Cabin Home Was A Curiosity On Cameron Hill's Pine Street

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • The Cabins was on Pine Street near Ninth

  • Primitive Crutchfield home could long be seen at the foot of Cameron Hill

  • The Crutchfield House was completed in 1847

  • Crutchfield House with a barren Cameron Hill in the background


An odd collection of log rooms was long a curiosity at the foot of Cameron Hill at 807 Pine St.

"The Cabins," that were a temporary home for Thomas Crutchfield Sr. as he built the Crutchfield House before the Civil War, lasted many years after his early death.

Crutchfield was one of the leading contractors in East Tennessee, having learned the art from his father-in-law, Samuel Clegg. They built fine brick homes and county courthouses along a path from Virginia down through East Tennessee.

Crutchfield built the brick homes of Col. James A. Whiteside and Dr. Milo Smith on Cameron Hill. Crutchfield had cleared the forest growth off Market Street soon after it was surveyed. For this service he received the timber that he cut down. With the timber, Crutchfield burned the first kiln of brick made in Chattanooga, using it for the Whiteside and Smith homes. Crutchfield also built a large brick store building at the southwest corner of Fourth and Market.

In Chattanooga, Crutchfield first established his family in the log home. It was built from timber cut at the Pine Street site. It had a hall in the middle, rooms on either side of the hall, and a kitchen and dining room at the back. Some of the Crutchfield workers slept in the loft. There were several outlying huts for slaves. The settlement came to be known as The Cabins. 

It was nearby where Thomas Crutchfield began his most ambitious project yet - the construction of a sprawling, three-story hotel. The Crutchfield House was to be directly across from where the train station had been built at Ninth Street. Crutchfield positioned himself in a platform in a tree to oversee the work. The hotel was completed in 1847.

Thomas Crutchfield was on a trip to Nashville in late February 1850 when he took a cold. He died at The Cabins on March 8, 1850.

The operation of the Crutchfield House was taken over by his son, Thomas Crutchfield Jr. The hotel was flooded during the great deluge of 1867 so that boats floated in the front door. Then it burned to the ground a short time later. The Crutchfield House was replaced later by the Read House.

W.L. Dugger, a Ross's Landing pioneer and longtime Cameron Hill resident, at one time owned The Cabins as well as the Whiteside house that Thomas Crutchfield had built.

Fred Jones was living at The Cabins at the 807 Pine St. location in 1924 with Charles Simmons and Jasper Lewis in the rear. The old landmark finally disappeared from the scene the next year when the site was cleared for a Standard Oil Company filling station.


July 12, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

July 12, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

July 11, 2022

More Changes On South Broad: Wallace Building Razed; Last Remaining House For Sale


A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KIMBERLY KAY 837 RUNYAN DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE REPORTS LEAVING ... (click for more)

More changes are happening on South Broad Street, which is just a short distance from a planned $1 billion development at the U.S. Pipe/Wheland property. The Wallace Building, which dated ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Neighbor Drives Through Man's Lawn, Kills His Grass Just To Irritate Him; Woman On Bike Swipes Sign Of Jesus, Hollering "You Ain't Gonna Do This To My Jesus"

A man on Echo Glen Drive called police in regards to his neighbor, who he said was parking in a no parking zone and driving through his yard. The man showed police camera footage of his neighbor having his car parked in the grass on the road in the no parking area, then attempting to reverse, but not being able to reverse, so he drove forward through the man's yard/driveway. The ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, KIMBERLY KAY 837 RUNYAN DR. CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 56 years old Arresting Agency: Red Bank FALSE REPORTS LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING INJURY CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION DRIVING ON SUSPENDED FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE AGNER, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Keep Those Dollar General Trucks Out Of Our Rarified Air - And Response (4)

Perhaps the elected officials who breathe that rarified air on Lookout Mountain have made it crystal clear to the few impoverished residents of that mountain that they have absolutely no compassion for those citizens who cannot afford to have their chicken noodle soup flown in by helicopter like the "privileged class" is able to afford. Dollar General only locates their ... (click for more)

Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification

We welcome your opinions at Chattanoogan.com. Email to news@chattanoogan.com . We require your real first and last name and contact information. This includes your home address and phone number. We do not post the contact information, but need it for verification. There is no word limit, but if your article is too long you may lose your reader. Please focus more on issues ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: The UT Drive Should Be Lush Instead Of Lust

It had been a few years since I entered the University of Tennessee’s campus via Volunteer Boulevard. Although I had driven the route often during the past 30 years, the drive down that route last month felt like the first time. I was struck by how lust and verdant the surroundings were all the way to the Torchbearer statue. It felt like I was driving through a park, not a ... (click for more)

Soddy Daisy's Kelsey Nunley Moore Named To University Of Kentucky Sports Hall Of Fame

Soddy Daisy softball coach and former star pitcher Kelsey Nunley Moore will be one of six inductees into the University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame. She joins a barrier-breaking baseball player, a star basketball center from the 1970s, a track-and-field champion, a top football wide receiver, and a courageous diving coach in the Hall of Fame's Class of 2022. Jim ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors