Lookout Officials Cite 5 Incidents With Dollar General Trucks In 30 Days; Company Working With Towns To Redirect Large Trucks

There have been five incidents in the last 30 days involving Dollar General Store trucks on the north end of the mountain, officials of Lookout Mountain, Tn., said.

The large trucks that have been causing problems because they are unable to navigate the narrow curvy mountain roads was addressed by Commissioner of Fire and Police Jim Bentley and Mayor Walker Jones.

Dollar General is not being targeted, said the mayor. He said the problem is the trucks that are pulling their trailers.

The mayor said the company has told the town that alternative routes will be found, and the Tennessee and Georgia towns will be putting signs warning trucks to stop at the top of the roads leading down.

The goal is to have no vehicle larger than three axles on Ochs Highway.

In addition to the Lookout Mountain towns, Dollar General also wants to find a remedy, said Mayor Jones.

He said the problems have been costly for the company, which will be responsible for replacing railings, paying fines and the loss of inventory.

A new Dollar General just opened in the Hinkle community south of Lookout Mountain, Ga., past Lula Lake.