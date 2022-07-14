Brooklyn Developer Says Main Street "Eyesore" Will Become Trendy Bunkhouse Hotel

A Brooklyn, N.Y., developer said Thursday he plans to convert a longtime "eyesore" on East Main Street into a trendy Bunkhouse boutique hotel.

Steve Wendell of Mountain Shore Properties said he has already spent $100,000 on the project at 100 and 108 Main where the interesting facade of an old storefront has long stood roof-less.

He gained impetus toward the hotel by getting approval on four variance requests from the Form Based Code Committee.

One of the board members, Jim Williamson, said, "I've been working for a decade trying to save that building. I'm glad somebody has stepped up to the plate."

One of the requests allows it to take the three-story building to five floors. It was noted that the main floor is about 20 feet tall. Mr. Wendell said that was necessary to provide the 90 rooms needed to make the hotel work.

The development group plans to work the old facade into the project and construct a new section on a vacant lot.

Mr. Wendell said he believes he can find a solution for parking, saying he has a signed agreement with one nearby property owner.

The group is working with the city's Transportation Department to try to get approval for making it possible for guests to load and unload at the front door on Main Street. Mr. Wendell said, "You couldn't charge guests $250 a night and have them come in by the dumpster in the back."

Mr. Wendell met with neighbors who were concerned about an alley at the rear off Mitchell Avenue being clogged by hotel operations. He said deliveries will be through a curb cut off of Mitchell and not off the alley. He said there will be an underground loading dock.

Jay Heavilon, who owns the adjacent Hart Gallery at Rossville Avenue, opposed the height variance, saying, "This will dominate the street."

He said, "It seems like they're trying to shove too much onto a small piece of property."

The building initially went all the way back to the alley, but part of it at the rear was knocked down in a storm a number of years ago.

Mr. Wendell said he has been studying Chattanooga for a decade to come up with the right project.

The Bunkhouse is headquartered in Austin, Tex.

It "has a reputation for building memorable experiences that offer more than just a good night's sleep and a great cup of coffee. Passion for design, tireless attention to detail and a commitment to creating authentic culture have earned our properties a unique place in the hearts and minds of those who visit us.

"Our work is rooted in the communities in which we exist, and we believe above all else in creating an awareness of and connection to a sense of place in all that we do."

"Dogs are welcome."