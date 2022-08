Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, GARYIANA NEHELE

3602 3RD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BROCK, ANGELA MARIE

3914 MEMPHIS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES



BROWN, ANTONIO DWANE

7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 1102 CHATTANOOGA, 374211183

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CENTER, ELIJAH JACOB

404 FERN TRAIL SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CHANTS-ARIAS, FERNANDO

2180 BRONX PARK E BRONX, 10462

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COLEMAN, KADARRIUS R

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VOP (UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM)

VOP (EVADING ARREST)



COMBS, CHRISTIAN KALIEGH

1875 JORDAN AVE NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



DANIELS, CHARLES HAKEEM

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIES, BRENDEN SCOTT

3511 CROMPTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37351

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DEAN, CALEB LEVI

451 BEREAN LN APT B HIXSON, 373433894

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DIAZ, FILBERTO

1903 SOUTH KELLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071042

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



DONEHUE, TAYA ELISE

1909 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



EVANS, PAUL ALEXANDER

1118 ORANGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FREEMAN, WILLIAM DEON

748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023703

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



FURR, BLAKE A

1154 COWAN RD DICKSON, 37055

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HINDMAN, ALEXUS MARIE

1513 MATHERLY ST SALE CREEK, 37343

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF DRUGS SCEDULE II

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HINDMAN, CHRISTOPHER W

1513 MATHERLY ST HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.

OF DRUGS SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHODGE, BRIAN MACK375 LOWER CHESTUEE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)JACKSON, TERRY HOWARD11229 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OVER 1000JOHNSON, JOSHUA P450 BARREL LANE HIXSON, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)JONES, GARY CLARK7535 IRONGATE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 72 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOG AT LARGEKING, FARRAH FANCHON303 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1,000LEWIS, REGINALD LEVELL1710 LA HUGH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTLIKO, TINA R779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD APT 20 E CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTMASON, MALECCA DEMORRIS3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMCALLISTER, DAVID LEE604 BACON TRL APT 6 CHATTANOOGA, 374122145Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTMCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH138 BLEDSOE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEMCEWEN, JUDY M217 DETOUR ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NEAL, ANGELA DAWN6011 CLARK RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NUNNALEE, MICHELLE LYNN8629 SUMMIT PEAK WAY APT 204 COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PETTWAY, DARIUS D2001 DUCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTRHEAR, ROSE MARIE822 TENNEL ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERALSHERRILL, MELANIE CHRISTINA7707 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHRADER, JAMEY RAY3471 TIFTONIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374191326Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 Oak St Signal Mountain, 37377Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESNEED, BENJAMIN FREDERICK11257 S OAK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVOP (POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)VOP (POSS. METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)WHITE, JORDAN DEAN1803 RYMAN RIDGE RD DALTON, 307203895Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYWHITED, HOLLY DENISE1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)