District 8 Voters To Decide Between Marie Mott, Marvene Noel

District 8 voters will decide today on either Marie Mott or Marvene Noel for City Council in a runoff election.

Ms. Mott was the top vote-getter in an earlier three-person race.

Ms. Noel has been serving as the interim councilperson after Anthony Byrd stepped down to become City Court clerk.

Ms. Mott, a previous protest leader and frequent speaker at City Council meetings, has been in the news in recent days on two videos.

One showed prior comments by Ms. Mott about Jews and slavery in which she said Jewish people took up arms with "traitors" to defend slavery. She asked, "When are we going to deal with it?"

On Sunday night she cursed at officers and claimed racism during a traffic stop. City Police on Wednesday released the video of that stop.

Mayor Tim Kelly endorsed Ms. Noel, and Councilman Ken Smith came out against the Mott candidacy, saying she was the leader in a "terrifying" protest outside his Hixson home.