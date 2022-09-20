County Mayor Wamp, Superintendent Robertson To Lead County School Facilities Working Group

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Justin
Robertson announced Tuesday members of a County School Facilities Working Group to evaluate
both urgent needs and future opportunities across the Hamilton County school system.
“Plans for the future of our school facilities should be developed with a focus on excellence and
efficiency, paving the way for our students to thrive in college prep and career prep pathways,”
said Mayor Wamp. “This working group will establish a roadmap for Hamilton County to go from a
laggard to a leader in the region in the quality of our public school facilities.”
Members of the working group are:
? Weston Wamp, Hamilton County mayor;
? Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent of Hamilton County Schools;
? Tiffanie Robinson, School Board chairwoman, local entrepreneur, founder of Second
Story Real Estate Management;
? Lee Helton, Hamilton County commissioner, owner of Lee Helton Construction;
? Kenny Smith, former School Board chairman, retired director of the Chattanooga
Electrical Apprenticeship;
? Kyle Bryant, CPA, managing partner of accounting firm Market Street Partners; and
? Jay Price, Chattanooga State men’s basketball coach, Brainerd High School alumnus.
“I am looking forward to working with Mayor Wamp and others as we chart a path together to
alleviate the decades-long school facilities crisis facing Hamilton County,” said Sup. Robertson. “The
situation we are facing did not come about overnight, and it will take a dedicated effort to move
us forward. Working together is the most logical way to tackle this issue for the benefit of
students across the county who deserve safe, modern facilities capable of fully supporting their
educational journey.”
Tucker McClendon, deputy county mayor for education and workforce development, and Dr.
Robert Sharpe, director of operations for the school system, will serve as staff to the working
group. Mr. McClendon said the working group will use the 2018 MGT study commissioned by the
school board as its baseline for the work.