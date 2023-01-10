Business, Civic Leader Jim Sattler Dies At 78

Chattanooga business and civic leader Jim Sattler has died at 78.

He was the longtime chief financial officer for Chattanooga-based EMJ Corp. Later, he served on a number of boards, including Erlanger Health System and the Chattanooga Housing Authority.

A native of Detroit, Mich., he gained his bachelor’s degree at Ferris State University.

In 1976, Ed Jolley hired him to work for EMJ and together they began to build EMJ Corporation, one of the leading general contractor firms in the U.S. Mr. Sattler retired from EMJ in December of 2012.

He continued to serve on the Leadership Advisory Board of SunTrust (Truist), Erlanger and CHA.

Mr. Sattler also served as a board member of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, Chattanooga Chamber Foundation, Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Executive Committee, chairman of the board of The Enterprise Center, Tennesseans for Economic Growth, as well as a number of other various civic organizations such as Christian Network Team. He is a past chairman of the Front Porch Alliance, Chattanooga Chapter of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Athletes in Action a division of Campus Crusades for Christ and Junior Achievement of Chattanooga, a past board member of the University of Tennessee Development Council, Worldwide Water Foundation and We Care America. Jim along with two other men were instrumental in starting the Southeast TN chapter of Tres Dias based in East Brainerd.

He has traveled to the Ukraine and Cambodia to speak on leadership topics. He has served on a number of fundraising committees including the Siskin Possibilities Luncheon, the Bryan College Scholarship Opportunity Dinner and Boys and Girls Club of Chattanooga.

Mr. Sattler was very active for years at City Church of Chattanooga.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at City Church of Chattanooga, 7122 Lee Highway. A celebration of his life will follow at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the church with Pastor Mike Chapman officiating.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the following: Hosanna Community - PO Box 958 Hixson, Tennessee 37343 or online at www.hosannacommunity.org. Chattanooga FCA- PO Box 338 Hixson, Tennessee 37343 or online at www.chattanoogafca.org/donate. Challenge Golf- 1104 Peerless Drive NW, Cleveland, Tennessee 37312 or online at www.challengegolf.org.

Arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home, Valley View Chapel at 7414 Old Lee Highway.

