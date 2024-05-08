State Reviewing Materials Used For Two I-24 Bridges Near I-75 Split

The state is reviewing material used for two widened I-24 bridges near the I-75 split.

It appears that construction crews have temporarily pulled off from continued work on the two bridges.

Sources said the issue was the quality of concrete used on the bridges.

A state official told local legislators, "A couple of you have reached out to us regarding some bridge materials being reviewed as a part of our I-75/I-24 Phase II project.

"We are currently reviewing some of the bridge materials for two bridges included in this project.

"This is standard for any materials and components of any TDOT project, to ensure that construction materials adhere to standards.

"Every aspect of every project undergoes constant testing and inspection by both our own internal experts and hired consultants, and that review is currently ongoing for these materials.

"As soon as that review concludes and decisions are made, I will pass along an update to the delegation."