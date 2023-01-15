Ooltewah House Suffers Major Fire Damage On Sunday Afternoon

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AGUILAR, CINTYIA ODALIN
727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more
A Georgia Department of Transportation employee was killed early Friday morning while removing a tree brought down by the storm near LaFayette.
Senator Colton Moore said Sean Kornacki had ... more
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN
1118 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ALTERATION ... more