Ooltewah House Suffers Major Fire Damage On Sunday Afternoon

  • Sunday, January 15, 2023
Lady Vols Win Streak Goes To 7 After Defeat Of Georgia
  • 1/15/2023
Mother, 2 Children Make It Out Of Home After Car Fire Ignites House
  • 1/15/2023
UTC Women Win 4-3 At UNC Asheville In Tennis Opener
  • 1/15/2023
Cleveland State Hoops Splits With Dyersburg State
  • 1/15/2023
Ooltewah House Suffers Major Fire Damage On Sunday Afternoon
  • 1/15/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Drives By House For Hours, Cursing At Resident; Drunk Man Thinks Woman Is Cheating On Him With Another Woman
  • 1/15/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/16/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUILAR, CINTYIA ODALIN 727 SHELL ROAD DUNLAP, 37327 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ... more

GDOT Employee Killed While Cutting Tree On Georgia Highway 193
  • 1/15/2023

A Georgia Department of Transportation employee was killed early Friday morning while removing a tree brought down by the storm near LaFayette. Senator Colton Moore said Sean Kornacki had ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/15/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN OSMAN 1118 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 20 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ALTERATION ... more

Police Blotter: Man Won't Be Happy Until His Wife Is Dead; Tree Falls On Homeowner's Fence And Neighbor's Vehicles
  • 1/14/2023
Fire Causes Heavy Damage At Wheeler Avenue Home
  • 1/14/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/14/2023
East Ridge Drawing Up Plans For New Animal Shelter
  • 1/13/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 1/13/2023
Roy Exum: Leave My Bragg Alone
  • 1/14/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like
  • 1/15/2023
The Week That Was
  • 1/15/2023
Chris Dixon, Attorney At Law, Went Above And Beyond
  • 1/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 1/13/2023
Lady Vols Win Streak Goes To 7 After Defeat Of Georgia
  • 1/15/2023
Dan Fleser: Revived Wildcats Spoil Tennessee's Big Game
  • 1/14/2023
Mocs Fall At Samford, Lose 75-74
  • 1/14/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 1/31/2023
UTC Women Win 4-3 At UNC Asheville In Tennis Opener
  • 1/15/2023
Life With Ferris: Device Etiquette
  • 1/16/2023
John Shearer: Random Thoughts About Sports, Buildings, And Restaurants In The News
  • 1/13/2023
Jerry Summers: Humor From The Past
  • 1/16/2023
Jerry Summers Speaks At January Meeting Of Chief John Ross DAR Chapter
  • 1/15/2023
New Suffragettes Start Off New Year With Delegation To Nashville To Meet With State Legislators
  • 1/15/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 1/13/2023
Lookout Wild Film Festival Gets Underway With Topics Ranging From Bats And Longhorn Sheep To Rural India Skatepark
  • 1/13/2023
Best Of Grizzard: Jaycees
  • 1/13/2023
Barnett & Company Masterworks Concert Is Tchaikovsky Symphony 5 Jan. 19
  • 1/13/2023
Lee University Presidential Concert Series To Present Piano Faculty Performance
  • 1/12/2023
Roy Exum: Leave My Bragg Alone
  • 1/14/2023
This Is What A Pro-Life Feminist Looks Like
  • 1/15/2023
The Week That Was
  • 1/15/2023
7 Brew Brings First Drive-Thru Coffee Location To Hixson
  • 1/7/2023
George's Hamburgers Were The Best
  • 1/6/2023
Fountainhead Taproom Adds Restaurant
  • 1/5/2023
December State Revenues Exceed Budgeted Amount By $217.2 Million
  • 1/13/2023
Catoosa County Chamber Of Commerce Has Annual Meeting Brunch
  • 1/12/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 1/13/2023
Lookout Home With Almost 9 Acres, Over 6,300 Square Feet Sells For $3,680,000
  • 1/14/2023
Urban Story Ventures Closes On Former Macy’s, Attracts Multifamily Developer
  • 1/12/2023
Steven Sharpe: December 2022 Housing Market Statistics
  • 1/12/2023
Lee University To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/13/2023
Ferguson Joins GNTC Board Of Directors
  • 1/13/2023
Lee University’s School Of Music To Present Authentic Artists Workshops
  • 1/13/2023
LIFE FORCE Becomes First Air Medical Transport Provider In Tennessee To Offer High Flow Oxygen Therapy Capabilities
  • 1/12/2023
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Launches New End-of-Life Support Program
  • 1/11/2023
Morning Pointe Senior Living Completes 25,000 Touches Campaign With Almost 30K Interactions
  • 1/11/2023
We Learned A Lot From Miss Raye Spinks At The Colville Street School
  • 1/13/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Bobby Wood
  • 1/12/2023
John Shearer: Finding Georgia Football Graves Amid Harriet Greve Search
  • 1/10/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Idaho
  • 1/13/2023
TFWC Concludes First 2023 Meeting In Dyersburg
  • 1/13/2023
Chattanooga's First Outdoor Pickleball Courts Coming In Spring
  • 1/11/2023
Serengeti 3D Comes To IMAX Friday
  • 1/10/2023
Springtime In Yosemite – A Wonderful Time To Discover The Park
  • 1/3/2023
John Shearer: A Basketball Travel Trip
  • 12/23/2022
Bob Tamasy: Truly, Truly, I Say To You - The Bible Is True
  • 1/16/2023
Former Chattanoogan Robin Hood's New Book Is On Diocese Of Nashville
  • 1/12/2023
Bob Tamasy: What To Do With Eternity In Our Hearts
  • 1/12/2023
C. Richard Smith, Jr.
  • 1/15/2023
Kay Marie Reese
  • 1/15/2023
Peggy Nelson May
  • 1/15/2023
Porter, Alice Lorene Moffett (Spring City)
  • 1/15/2023
Allen, Donna Jo (Spring City)
  • 1/15/2023
Beene, Ed William (Whitwell)
  • 1/14/2023