2nd Cleveland Middle School Student Arrested After Stolen Gun Found

New information has become available through an active investigation regarding an incident involving a Cleveland Middle School student who took a firearm on school property on Thursday.

The Cleveland Police Department has continued to work very closely with Cleveland City Schools regarding the incident that occurred at Cleveland Middle School on Thursday. During the course of the investigation, a second firearm, which had been reported stolen, was recovered from the residence of another Cleveland Middle School student. At this time, authorities do not believe that the firearm was brought to the Cleveland Middle School campus. This student has been charged with possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

In response to the information received, investigators have also charged the Cleveland Middle School student who was arrested on Thursday, with additional charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Additional charges could be pending as a result of this continued investigation. Information will be released as it becomes available.

Officials said, "The safety of our children and school staff is paramount to the Cleveland Police Department. Therefore, investigations such as these will always be of utmost importance to our investigators."