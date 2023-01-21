Tennessee Democratic Party Unanimously Re-elects Hendrell Remus Chair

The Tennessee Democratic Party held its biennial officer elections on Saturday and Chair Hendrell Remus was unanimously re-elected. Also re-elected was Secretary Pam Weston and Treasurer Carol Abney.

The Executive Committee elected a new vice chair, Rachel Campbell of Hamilton County. Regional vice chairs of the TNDP were elected resulting in West TN Vice Chairs Jasmine Boyd and David Cambron; Middle TN Vice Chairs Charles Uffelman and Dr. Michelle Brown and East TN Vice Chairs Deborah Harley-McClaskey and Ryan Scofield.

“Today I am elated at the opportunity to continue building our party anew; to continue doing the crucial work of empowering and motivating Democrats to win again in Tennessee," said Mr. Remus. "We have made significant gains in building the type of party infrastructure that can deliver victory. Now it is time for that victory.”