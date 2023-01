Walker County Arrest For Jan. 16-22

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Jan. 16-22:

ALLMON HOWARD LEE PRESTON W/M 31 MISD OFFICER RAMEY SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

TWILLEY MALCOM JAMAL B/M 30 FELONY OFFICER HENRY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION x2, POSS. OF ECSTASY

COLLINS TANNER MCKENZIE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER SCARBROUGH PROBATION VIOLATION

YOUNG JESSE ALLEN W/M 54 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, NO SEAT BELT, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS 1oz, REMOVING TAG W/ INTENT OF CONCEALING IDENTITY OF VEHICLE

WINTERS LEBRON CHARLES W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER JONES PROBATION VIOLATION

FAIRCHILD SHEREE MCAY W/F 36 MISD OFFICER ALFORD SHOPLIFTING

SEWELL CHARLES LEONARD W/M 38 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

WHEELER JASON RAY W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER DURHAM TERRORISTIC THREATS, BATTERY- FVA

GILLESPIE RICHARD ALLAN W/M 53 MISD OFFICER HUNT SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

JOHNSON JARED EDWARD W/M 30 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

DAVENPORT MELISSA NICOLE W/F 40 MISD OFFICER CARTER PERMITTING UNLAWFUL OPERATION OF VEHICLE

SANDERSON LUWOLF WILLIAM W/M 30 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SARTIN CARY MEMPHIS W/M 31 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI

CAYLOR, MARK GREGORY W/M 42 MISD OFFICER FOSTER TERRORISTIC THREATS

BROOME JOHNATHEN LEVI W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS. OF METH

SNOW BRANDON GARRETT B/M 40 MISD OFFICER WINKLER SIMPLE BATTERY

WARD TIFFANY IRENE W/F 41 -- OFFICER RUSS RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

LEMING JUDSON CLAUDIUS W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG HINDERING APPREHENSION OF CRIMINAL

LEMING JUSTIN MICHAEL W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PARIS HOLLY LEANN W/F 42 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, CONCEALING IDENDITY OF VEHICLE, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

SMITH DONNY LEE W/M 44 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, KNOWINGLY DRIVING A VEHICLE WITH SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

GARNER JAMES MAVERICK W/M 54 MISD OFFICER THOMASON FTA

MYERS CLAUDE DEWAYNE W/M 64 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

COX ROBERT LEE W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER CARTER DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, TRFFICKING DRUGS, NO INSURANCE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

QUICK BRITTANY RICHELLE W/F 27 FELONY OFFICER CARTER POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, TRAFFICKING DRUGS

HEET TRACEY MARIE W/F 43 FELONY OFFICER SMALL POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECT, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA GREATER THAN 1 OZ

BOSTON KYLE PHILLIP W/M 42 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED EXPIRED TAG

MILLER JAMES GARY W/M 34 DATE COC HOUSE FOR ANOTHER AGENCY

SCARLETT DAMON BRUCE W/M 32 OFFICER FOSTER RETURN FROM EYE CARD CLINIC

MCCARY ELIZABETH MICHELLE W/F 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MCGLAMERY CHERYL LYNN W/F 46 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

JARNIGAN JOEL RAY W/M 48 OFFICER MANN RETURN FROM TRANSPORT

SKINNER JORDAN LEIGHANNE W/F 31 MISD OFFICER COKER FTA

MOONEY CHARLES ADAM W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4

MCGLAMERY COLLEN LEE W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

BOSTON MARIO MARTEZ B/M 34 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

ODELL KRISTEN MARIE W/F 39 MISD OFFICER TERRY PROBATION VIOLATION

FIRESTONE CAMERON SCOTT W/M 33 MISD OFFICER MITCHELL DUI ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER, SUSPENDED

SIFFLES CODY RAY W/M 27 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD FTA, CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

GIANARO LOUIS JOHN W/M 34 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY BATTERY FTA

MULL KRISTINE MARIE W/F 32 FELONY WARRANT – CATOOSA COUNTY

SIMMONS ELTONEY MONTREL B/M 22 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

MCCALLUM HORTENCIA ESTHER B/F 50 MISD OFFICER MULLIS SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

MATTHEWS PAUL EDWARD W/M 48 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY POINTING A FIREARM AT ANOTHER, SIMPLE ASSAULT

FIELDS TIMOTHY NMN B/M 52 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FAILURE TO APPEAR-FELONY

TILLEY STANLEY DAVID W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

LANKFORD CAROL ROBERT W/M 67 FELONY DTF PENDING

HEALAN DANIEL TYLER W/M OFFICER MANN TRANSPORT TO ORTHO

PARTON TONY NATHANIEL W/M 22 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

STACE BRAYDEN SCOTT W/M 39 FELONY DTF PENDING

MCNISH ASHLEY RENEE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

ARNSDORF THOMAS LEE W/M 31 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION-FELONY

DOUTHIT THOMAS EVAN W/M 24 MISD OFFICER RIGGS BATTERY-FVA

BREWINGTON HALEY ELEXENA W/F 25 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

BREWINGTON MASON ALEXANDER W/M 30 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

FOSTER MARTENE CHEMEAR B/F 40 FELONY DTF PENDING

PARKER CHEYENNE ROSE W/F 26 FELONY OFFICER DOOLEY PAROLE VIOLATION, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, OPEN CONTAINER x2, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

COOK DESTANIE HOPE W/F 25 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA x2

SWANSON CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER W/M 35 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FTA

RAY CEDRICK LEBRON B/M 39 FELONY -- PROBATION VIOLATION

MADDEN RONALD CALVIN B/M 60 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

PERRY TOMAREO SHAWN B/M 43 MISD OFFICER HUNT DUI,

O’SHIELDS STEVEN CLAYTON W/M 25 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, CELL PHONE VIOLATION, NO HEADLIGHTS, NO BREAK LIGHTS, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE

BRADLEY CHRISTOPHER ANDRE B/M 39 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY- FVA

CHASTIN JOSEPH RUSSELL W/M 25 MISD OFFICER MOSS DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BAILEY MICHAEL STEPHEN W/M 65 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY POSS. OF METH, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

HEIDRICH JOHN WESLEY W/M 33 MISD OFFICER BLESCH PROBATION VIOLATION

BRUCHEZ JENINE OLGA W/F 41 MISD OFFICER WILSON SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

MCCLURE JOHN LEE W/M 21 MISD OFFICER PARRISH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

BOLLINGER MICHAEL ALLEN W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER ALFORD SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 1ST DEGREE, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

ELLINGER ANGELA DIANE W/F -- MISD OFFICER BARKLEY DUI

FISHER CARTAVIOUS RASHED B/M 30 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- DRUGS, FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

FRICKS ANDY DEWEY W/M 56 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

CAREATHERS TERRY EUGENE B/M 43 MISD OFFICER SMALL CONTEMPT OF COURT

GILLILAND DANIEL CRAIG W/M 33 MISD OFFICER GUTHRIE SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA x3, SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, TERRORISTIC THREATS

TURLEY BO JAMES W/M 41 -- SELF WEEKENDER

SPIVEY TAMMY SHARVETTE B/F 49 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, SPEEDING, DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE ON PERSON

HOLLAND JR. DANIEL EUGENE W/M 24 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI

HOLLAND CHANDLER GAGE W/M 22 MISD OFFICER CARTER FTA, PROBATION VIOLATION, DUI, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, NO HEADLIGHT

MCGINTY ASSIA LADARIUS B/F 29 MISD OFFICER GALYON DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, EXPIRED LICENSE PLATE

SIDES PAYTON LEE W/F 26 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV, POSS. OF METH, FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

WINESBURGH JACK PRESTON W/M 49 MISD OFFICER CAMPBELL SHOPLIFTING

LANKFORD CARL ROBERT W/M 67 FELONY OFFICER GALYON POSS. OF MARIJUANA, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, VIOLATION OF HANDICAPPED PARKING

DELOACH NICHOLAS DEAN W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER BARKLEY PROBATION VIOLATION

WILEY TREVOR HAMILTON W/M 25 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE CRIMINAL TRESSPASS, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY