Vols Are Orange Bowl Champs With 31-14 Victory Over Clemson
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES, PHILIPE 
3505 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072006 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CARTER, ZAFIYAH 
3612 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

CRISP, DAVID BLAKE 
3488 GEORGETOWN DRIVE NW GEORGETOWN, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DIETZ, JOSHUA 
35 REGENERATION WAY TALKING ROCK, 301753687 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

DIONICIO, SANCHEZ DOMINGO 
7415 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL 
1102 GAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN)

HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT 
2701 WOOD SIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

HARVEY, JUSTICE R 
33303 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37304 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE 
95 ANDERSON LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION/ CASUAL EXCHANGE

HOLT, ZEBULON PRICE 
1209 INDIAN AVE APT E9 ROSSVILLE, 307411716 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)

HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN 
100 NICHOLAS DRIVE DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IRICK, BLAKE A 
118 HATLIN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHCARLES 
733 CASSVILLEROAD CARTERSVILLE, 30120 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME 
713 WOODVALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD 
1225 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

LINGERFELT, JAMES ROBERT 
6428 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

MEJIA, VICTOR L 
2610 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING

MENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO 
2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MORRIS, MARCEL DEJUAN 
318 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101351 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON 
4726 ROCKY RIVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374163138 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POLLARD, MARCUS 
5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123184 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

PRUITT, BRIAN JAY 
1288 WRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RHOADES, ANGELA 
1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RODERICK, ALAN WESLEY 
89 CLOVERDALE RD SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SAXTON, RONALD NONE 
2520 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)

SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL 
4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SMITH, KYANIA 
5214 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, PAMELA DENISE 
13770 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

SULLIVAN, HARLEY DAVIDSON 
7794 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE 
1020 W 37TH ST. APT#D105 CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

