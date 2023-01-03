Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDRES, PHILIPE

3505 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072006

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CARTER, ZAFIYAH

3612 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CRISP, DAVID BLAKE

3488 GEORGETOWN DRIVE NW GEORGETOWN, 37312

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



DIETZ, JOSHUA

35 REGENERATION WAY TALKING ROCK, 301753687

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



DIONICIO, SANCHEZ DOMINGO

7415 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL

1102 GAVENPORT ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN)



HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT

2701 WOOD SIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



HARVEY, JUSTICE R

33303 E 39TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37304

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE

95 ANDERSON LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION/ CASUAL EXCHANGE



HOLT, ZEBULON PRICE

1209 INDIAN AVE APT E9 ROSSVILLE, 307411716

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FUGITIVE (WALKER CO GA)



HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN

100 NICHOLAS DRIVE DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEIRICK, BLAKE A118 HATLIN DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHCARLES733 CASSVILLEROAD CARTERSVILLE, 30120Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARJONES, ARLANTIS JEROME713 WOODVALE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD1225 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWLINGERFELT, JAMES ROBERT6428 PLANTATION DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DOLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIREDMEJIA, VICTOR L2610 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESPEEDINGMENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWSEAT BELT LAW VIOLATIONOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMORRIS, MARCEL DEJUAN318 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101351Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULTCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VIINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSMORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON4726 ROCKY RIVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374163138Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPOLLARD, MARCUS5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123184Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPRUITT, BRIAN JAY1288 WRIGHT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRHOADES, ANGELA1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRODERICK, ALAN WESLEY89 CLOVERDALE RD SOUTH DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESAXTON, RONALD NONE2520 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTSMITH, KYANIA5214 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, PAMELA DENISE13770 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEEVADING ARRESTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCSULLIVAN, HARLEY DAVIDSON7794 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEWELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE1020 W 37TH ST. APT#D105 CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

Here are the mug shots:

ANDRES, PHILIPE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/20/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CRISP, DAVID BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 02/16/1976

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/04/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DIETZ, JOSHUA

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 12/11/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) DIONICIO, SANCHEZ DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/27/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 09/16/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN) HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/10/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S HARVEY, JUSTICE R

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/15/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 10/23/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SIMPLE POSSESSION/ CASUAL EXCHANGE HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/18/1996

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

IRICK, BLAKE A

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 09/25/1998

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/18/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 06/29/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW LINGERFELT, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 09/24/1990

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED MEJIA, VICTOR L

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 05/07/1973

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING MENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 04/27/2000

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE MORRIS, MARCEL DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/25/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS PRUITT, BRIAN JAY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 08/26/1993

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RHOADES, ANGELA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 08/27/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY RODERICK, ALAN WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 09/23/1969

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County



Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE