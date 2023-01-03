Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
CARTER, ZAFIYAH
3612 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 510 CHATTANOOGA, 374213704
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DIONICIO, SANCHEZ DOMINGO
7415 IGOU GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT
2701 WOOD SIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE
95 ANDERSON LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION/ CASUAL EXCHANGE
HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN
100 NICHOLAS DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
JOHNSON, ZACHARY CHCARLES
733 CASSVILLEROAD CARTERSVILLE, 30120
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
1225 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
MEJIA, VICTOR L
2610 CANNON AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SPEEDING
MORRIS, MARCEL DEJUAN
318 WEST 37TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374101351
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MORRIS, MARQUEL DEVON
4726 ROCKY RIVER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374163138
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
POLLARD, MARCUS
5322 CLEMONS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374123184
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
RHOADES, ANGELA
1615 FERNWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SAXTON, RONALD NONE
2520 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
SMITH, KYANIA
5214 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, PAMELA DENISE
13770 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
EVADING ARREST
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE
1020 W 37TH ST. APT#D105 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
Here are the mug shots:
|ANDRES, PHILIPE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 04/20/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CRISP, DAVID BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 02/16/1976
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, RASHAWN RALPH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/04/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|DIETZ, JOSHUA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|DIONICIO, SANCHEZ DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 12/27/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|EDWARDS, JUSTIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 09/16/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1 (HEROIN)
|
|HARPER, CHRISTOPHER GILBERT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 01/10/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|HARVEY, JUSTICE R
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/15/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HASKINS, CARLA ELAINE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 10/23/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- SIMPLE POSSESSION/ CASUAL EXCHANGE
|
|HUGHES, ZACHERY AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/18/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|IRICK, BLAKE A
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 09/25/1998
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JONES, ARLANTIS JEROME
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 01/18/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|LANGSTON, JAVARIOUS RASHAD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 06/29/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
|
|LINGERFELT, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 09/24/1990
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY CHAPTER DEFINITIONS - DO
- LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
|
|MEJIA, VICTOR L
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/07/1973
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- SPEEDING
|
|MENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 04/27/2000
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|MORRIS, MARCEL DEJUAN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/25/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|PRUITT, BRIAN JAY
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 08/26/1993
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RHOADES, ANGELA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 08/27/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
|
|RODERICK, ALAN WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 09/23/1969
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|SAXTON, RONALD NONE
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 12/17/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (SHOPLIFTING)
|
|SCOTT, DATAYVIAN RAKELL
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 10/25/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|SMITH, KYANIA
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 01/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|SULLIVAN, HARLEY DAVIDSON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/19/1996
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|WEBB, BRIAN BENNY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 08/17/1983
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|WELCH, JANIYA JAQUETTE
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 07/19/2002
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 01/02/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|