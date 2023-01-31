Police Blotter: Homeless Man Wants To Sleep In The ER Lobby; Fairfield Inn's American Flag Stolen And Replaced With Rebel Flag

Security at Parkridge Medical Center told police there was a man at the bus stop who had caused a disorder inside the ER lobby. Police spoke with and identified the man who said he is homeless and in the past was allowed to stay in the lobby. Police told him they were informed by security he could not do that tonight and needed to stay off the property. A warrant check was conducted showing no warrants for the man.



* * *

Police observed a suspicious vehicle parked in the baseball field adjacent to the Carver Recreation Center, concealed in the darkness near the tree line. Police approached the white Jeep SUV (TN tag), which was occupied by two men. The men told police they both work at the Wendy's on N. Holtzclaw Avenue and were hanging out before going home. A warrant check was conducted showing no active warrants for either man. Both left the area without incident.

* * *

Police observed a silver Lincoln SUV engulfed in flames on Dayton Boulevard. Fire arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. Police spoke with the driver, who said her vehicle just caught fire while was she driving. Gudel's Wrecker came and towed the vehicle.

* * *

A woman told police she pulled in to the Midnite Mart gas station at 3441 Wilcox Blvd. and went inside the store. She said she left her vehicle running outside of the store, with the keys inside the vehicle, and she came back out to find her vehicle had been stolen. She had no suspect information. Her vehicle is a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with tinted windows. She said there were no other distinguishing features. Police entered the vehicle into NCIC as stolen and had dispatch BOLO the vehicle countywide.

* * *

A woman in an apartment on Grove Street told police her neighbor's son used her as a reference to take out a loan. Police spoke to the neighbor, who said her son did not live with her and was not at her apartment at this time. Police told the mom to inform him that the woman does not wish to be used as a reference for him. Police told the woman to call back about the matter at any time.

* * *

An employee at the Montessori School, 300 Montessori Way, told police a tree cutting crew had located a wallet while they were working on the property. The wallet was turned into CPD Property.

* * *

Police observed a bright blue Jeep Wrangler illegally parked at the 2000 block of Sherman Street. The tag that was displayed on the vehicle was a GA tag, which upon running it through NCIC it was discovered that the tag came back to a 2004 gray Chevy Tahoe. The officer was then able to locate the VIN # to the vehicle. Upon running the VIN # it was discovered that the vehicle was not reported stolen and the registration was up to date. No contact was able to be made with anyone who owned or recognized the vehicle.

* * *

Officers spoke with an employee at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 40 Starview Lane, who said a man had taken down the American flag from the flagpole and replaced it with a Rebel flag. He said when he approached the man, he fled on foot with the American flag. He said the man is a homeless white male known to the area and may be going by a name he gave police, according to several tattoos on his neck. The camera footage is dark and no positive identification could be made. The Fairfield Inn does not wish to prosecute at this time. Estimated value of the large flag is $400.