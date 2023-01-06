Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Berz).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE



a. An ordinance passing Ordinance No. 13920, entitled, “An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 35, Section 35-160, Billing and Charges for District Wreckers,” which is attached hereto as amended, after its second reading on December 6, 2022, pursuant to Chattanooga City Charter Section 11.6, following receipt of Mayor Tim Kelly’s veto letter dated December 13, 2022.



PLANNING



b.

2022-0236 Joseph Scott Turk (U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1109 Fairview Avenue, from U-IX-4 Urban Industrial Mixed Use Zone to U-RM-3 Urban Residential Multi-Unit Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0260 Tyler Smith (Lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and Amend Condition Nos. 1 and 2). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and to amend Condition Nos. 1 and 2 of Ordinance No. 13821 for the properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636, 6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)2022-0260 Tyler Smith (Lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and Amend Condition Nos. 1 and 2). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1001 McCallie Avenue, from C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5 Urban Commercial Mixed Use. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 612 Dodson Avenue and an unaddressed parcel in the 600 block of Dodson Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). (Applicant Version)PUBLIC WORKSk. MR-2022-0230 Juanita Toney (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a portion of the unopened right-of-way adjacent to the 1800 block of Fairleigh Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Public Works)VII. Resolutions: MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Michael Strok to the Tree Commission, for a term beginning on May 15, 2022, and ending on May 14, 2026.b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s reappointment of Craig Walker to the Tree Commission, for a term beginning on June 24, 2022, and ending on June 23, 2026.c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Christina Gibson to the Tree Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10, 2027.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kristina Shaneyfelt to the Tree Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10, 2027.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kristi Krause to the Tree Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10, 2027.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Rocky Chambers to the Tree Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10, 2027.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Doug Fisher to the Tree Commission, for a term beginning on January 11, 2023, and ending on January 10, 2027.PARKS & OUTDOORSh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Parks & Outdoors to accept a donation from AstroTurf Corporation for the Jim Frost Stadium-Conversion of a Natural Grass Field to Synthetic Turf, as detailed in the attached Donation and Funding Agreement, for the City payment of $82,500.00 for other materials and project requirement fees, for the donated value amount of $465,106.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)PLANNINGi. A resolution authorizing the Director for the Chattanooga Hamilton-County Regional Planning Agency to enter into an agreement with RCLCo to prepare a Real Estate and Housing Needs Market Study for the Chattanooga-Hamilton County area, in the amount of $83,597.00, plus a ten (10%) percent contingency, for a total amount not to exceed $84,000.00.j. Vicki W. Cooke (Special Exceptions Permit Liquor Store). A resolution approving a new Special Exceptions Permit adding partners for a liquor store located at 9207 Lee Highway. (District 6)POLICEk. A resolution authorizing the Chief of the Chattanooga Police Department to apply for, and if awarded, accept a State of Tennessee Office of Criminal Justice Program FY2023 Violent Crime Intervention Fund (VCIF) grant for the purchase of software and equipment for law enforcement and proven crime prevention, for a grant period beginning no earlier than March 1, 2023, and ending June 30, 2025, for an award in the amount of $1,631,583.00. (Added with permission of Chairman Ledford)PUBLIC WORKSl. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Mark D. Heinzer, PE, as the City of Chattanooga’s Interim Administrator for the Wastewater Department.m. A resolution creating the Wastewater Department as a new department of the City of Chattanooga funded by the existing Interceptor Sewer System budget and reporting to the Chief Operating Officer.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Other Business. (Items Listed Below):? Report on Debt Obligation – 2022 Golf Course Capital Lease – CT0253.? Certificate of Compliance for Liquor Store, Volunteer Liquor, LLC d/b/aOoltewah Discount Liquor, 9207 Lee Highway, Ooltewah, TN (District 6).XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XII. Adjournment.SUBJECT TO COUNCIL ACTIONTUESDAY, JANUARY 17, 2023 CITY COUNCIL PROPOSED AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairwoman Dotley).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Proposed Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0260 Tyler Smith (Lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and Amend Condition Nos. 1 and 2). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 3 and 4 and to amend Condition Nos. 1 and 2 of Ordinance No. 13821 for the properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636, 6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, subject to certain conditions. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1001 McCallie Avenue, from C-3 Central Business Zone with conditions to U-CX-5 Urban Commercial Mixed Use. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)i. 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 612 Dodson Avenue and an unaddressed parcel in the 600 block of Dodson Avenue, from R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) 2022-0261 Jelani Henry (R-2 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with SBA Structures, LLC, in substantially the form attached, for the use of a portion of Tax Map No. 140-141 at 8429 Sanders Road for the continued use of the property for cellular tower operations, for an additional term of five (5) years, through January 31, 2028, at the escalating rent set forth in the Amended and Restated Lease that has an initial term of February 1, 2018, through January 31, 2023. (District 4)EDUCATION AND INNOVATIONEducationc. A resolution to increase the approved services through collaborations from 126 children to 134 children with collaborations between the Expansion Early Head Start Grant and Childcare Network Redlands, Hope City Academy, Chambliss Center for Children, Maurice Kirby, Signal Centers, Newton Center, and Child Care Network Grays Academy, for the additional amount of $74,560.00 (8 additional children x 233 days x $40/child/day), which increases the original approved amount from $1,175,820.00 to $1,250,380.00.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Lea Anne Wiles to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Allie Beukema to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Kimberly Braddock to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Lisa Daughtery to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 3 (North Chattanooga), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Peggy Douglas to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.i. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Helen Pinkerton to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2025.j. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Misty Bolt to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.k. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s appointment of Jeremy Bradford to the Community Advisory Committee, Region 8 (Hixson), for a term beginning on January 18, 2023, and ending on January 17, 2024.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.