Collegedale Police Arrest Man For Solicitation Of Minor And Human Trafficking Charges

The Collegedale Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges following a suspicious activity call on Tuesday at the Chick-fil-A at 8959 Old Lee Highway.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the location after a report was made involving an adult male attempting to meet a juvenile for a potential sexual encounter. Upon arrival, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the scene, identified by a restaurant employee. The driver, Bradley Zach Wolchuk, 29. appeared visibly nervous and was observed attempting to delete content from his phone during the interaction.

Following an initial investigation, Wolchuk admitted to having engaged in sexually explicit communication with a 17-year-old boy he had met earlier that day. According to Wolchuk’s own statement, he had offered the juvenile a tattoo in exchange for sexual favors. The juvenile and a manager at the restaurant contacted police immediately upon Wolchuk’s return to the location.

Mr. Wolchuk was taken into custody and charged with:

• Solicitation of a minor

• Trafficking for a commercial sex act

• Unlawful removal of registration

This arrest is part of the Collegedale Police Department’s continued commitment to protecting minors and upholding public safety. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional digital evidence is being reviewed in collaboration with detectives.

“Our officers acted quickly and professionally to prevent a serious crime,” said Chief Jack Sapp. “We are grateful for the cooperation of the business staff and the victim, whose timely report allowed us to intervene.”