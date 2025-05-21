Latest Headlines

Child Dies From Injuries From Wreck That Also Claimed His Father's Life

  • Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Sawyer Smith, 2-years-old, passed away May 18 from injuries received in an accident on Sunday, May 11, that also claimed the life of his father, Lane Smith.

The family of Lane, Baleigh, Brynlee, and Sawyer Smith were in the deadly accident on Interstate 75 on Mother's Day.

Lane did not survive. Baleigh, Brynlee, and Sawyer were all critically injured.

Baleigh and Sawyer were hospitalized in Chattanooga, while Brynlee was airlifted to Nashville for treatment.

The gofundme page said: "He (Sawyer) has gained his angel wings and is now in Heaven playing with Jesus and his daddy."

The other driver killed in the wreck was 61-year-old David "Jeff" Huggins, from Dawsonville, Ga.

Click here for the gofundme that was started to cover Lane's funeral expenses and the cost of medical expenses for the rest of the family.

Latest Headlines
Child Dies From Injuries From Wreck That Also Claimed His Father's Life
  • Breaking News
  • 5/21/2025
Woman Allegedly Tries To Hit Man With Her Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/21/2025
Officers Keep Peace In Child Custody Exchange - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/21/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 5/21/2025
Boyd Buchanan, McCallie Lone Area Soccer Teams At Spring Fling
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/21/2025
Burns Leads Lookouts To Third Straight Win
  • Sports
  • 5/21/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/21/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ARNOLD,TIFFANY ... more

Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91
Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91
  • 5/20/2025

Kay Arthur, a Chattanoogan who established an international Christian ministry and authored over 100 books and Bible studies, died Tuesday morning at the age of 91. Her Precepts Ministry noted ... more

Collegedale Passes $15 Million Budget With No Tax Increase
  • 5/20/2025

Collegedale passed the 2025-2026 budget on the first of two readings Monday night. It is based on revenue of $15,003,400 with $10,802,000 coming from property taxes and with no increase in the ... more

Breaking News
Morgan County Deputy Facing Homicide Charge After Killing Suspect At Burglary Call
  • 5/20/2025
Man Arrested After Evading Sheriff's Deputies
  • 5/20/2025
Ridgeland High School Student Charged In Social Media Post Investigation
  • 5/20/2025
EPB Prepares For Severe Weather Tuesday Night; Shelters Opening
  • 5/20/2025
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
  • 5/20/2025
Opinion
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That - And Response
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response (2)
  • 5/20/2025
A Call For Transparency And Accountability In District 28
  • 5/20/2025
It Is Time To Make Standardized Testing More Adaptable
  • 5/20/2025
Slow Down And Keep Alert
  • 5/20/2025
Sports
Burns Leads Lookouts To Third Straight Win
  • 5/21/2025
Chattanooga To Host 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
  • 5/20/2025
#14/21 Vols Look To Defend SEC Tournament Title In Hoover
  • 5/20/2025
2025 Knoxville Softball Super Regional
  • 5/20/2025
UTC's Dan Earl Gets 6-Year Contract Extension
  • 5/20/2025
Happenings
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
  • 5/20/2025
McKamey Animal Center Installs 2 Pet Resource Centers In Red Bank
  • 5/20/2025
Volunteers Needed To Place Flags For Memorial Day Remembrance At National Cemetery
Volunteers Needed To Place Flags For Memorial Day Remembrance At National Cemetery
  • 5/19/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews John Wilson
  • 5/19/2025
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
  • 5/19/2025
Entertainment
Echoes Of Japan: Drums, Dining And Drinks Is May 31
Echoes Of Japan: Drums, Dining And Drinks Is May 31
  • 5/21/2025
Jfest Set Attendance Record At Its 25th Year Celebration
  • 5/21/2025
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
  • 5/19/2025
New Support Announced For Local Music Performers, Educators Ahead Of Make Music Day Chattanooga
  • 5/21/2025
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Opinion
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That - And Response
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response (2)
  • 5/20/2025
A Call For Transparency And Accountability In District 28
  • 5/20/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
TVA Submits Nation’s First Construction Permit Application For BWRX-300 SMR
  • 5/20/2025
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
  • 5/20/2025
Corps Invests $205 Million In Tennessee, Kentucky Projects
  • 5/19/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
United Way Celebrates First Year Of Youth United
United Way Celebrates First Year Of Youth United
  • 5/21/2025
Chambliss Center Celebrates Pre-K Graduation With Gift Toward Students' Futures
Chambliss Center Celebrates Pre-K Graduation With Gift Toward Students' Futures
  • 5/21/2025
Cleveland State Hosts 3rd Annual Mi Sueño Scholarship Dinner
Cleveland State Hosts 3rd Annual Mi Sueño Scholarship Dinner
  • 5/21/2025
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
  • 5/20/2025
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
  • 5/20/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
  • 5/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
Planting For Air At Enterprise South Nature Park Is May 31
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA And Appalachian Bear Rescue Partnership Is Ongoing
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA Rescues And Releases 3 Orphaned Bear Cubs
  • 5/19/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
  • 5/20/2025
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
  • 5/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
Obituaries
Kay Lee Arthur
Kay Lee Arthur
  • 5/21/2025
Orbie “Don” Kelley
Orbie “Don” Kelley
  • 5/20/2025
Antwone C. “Twone” Boykin
Antwone C. “Twone” Boykin
  • 5/20/2025
Government
Parkridge Medical Center Begins Construction Of New Patient Tower
  • 5/20/2025
Officers Keep Peace In Child Custody Exchange - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/21/2025
Woman Allegedly Tries To Hit Man With Her Car - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/21/2025