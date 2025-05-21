Child Dies From Injuries From Wreck That Also Claimed His Father's Life

Sawyer Smith, 2-years-old, passed away May 18 from injuries received in an accident on Sunday, May 11, that also claimed the life of his father, Lane Smith.

The family of Lane, Baleigh, Brynlee, and Sawyer Smith were in the deadly accident on Interstate 75 on Mother's Day.

Lane did not survive. Baleigh, Brynlee, and Sawyer were all critically injured.

Baleigh and Sawyer were hospitalized in Chattanooga, while Brynlee was airlifted to Nashville for treatment.

The gofundme page said: "He (Sawyer) has gained his angel wings and is now in Heaven playing with Jesus and his daddy."

The other driver killed in the wreck was 61-year-old David "Jeff" Huggins, from Dawsonville, Ga.

Click here for the gofundme that was started to cover Lane's funeral expenses and the cost of medical expenses for the rest of the family.