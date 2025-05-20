Latest Headlines

Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91

  • Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Kay Arthur
Kay Arthur

Kay Arthur, a Chattanoogan who established an international Christian ministry and authored over 100 books and Bible studies, died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.

Her Precepts Ministry noted that "in the late 1960s, she and her husband, Jack, started leading Bible studies from their living room. Over the past 55 years, that small outreach has grown into an international ministry discipling millions through Scripture. Through television, radio, writing, and speaking, God has used Kay to transform millions of lives across the world. Including ours.

"We are so grateful for Kay’s gifts and her obedience to God’s call on her life. Her heart for God’s gospel is reflected in the mission of her ministry to this day: engaging people in relationship with God through knowing His Word.

"She will be remembered for her love for the Lord, His Word, and His people. A dynamic speaker with a warm writing style that captivated many, Kay was a remarkable beacon of grace and truth to all who encountered her.

"Hers gift for teaching helped her inspire countless others to study God’s Word inductively through the Precept Bible Study Method, encouraging millions to observe, interpret, and apply the truth of Scripture. She often said, 'When you know what God says, what He means, and how to put His truths into practice, you will be equipped for every circumstance of life.' "

Born in Jackson, Michigan, on Nov., 11, 1933, Ms. Arthur spent her early years moving frequently, but eventually settled in Cleveland, Ohio, to attend nursing school at Case Western Reserve University.

The ministry said, "After earning her degree as a registered nurse, she married Tom Goetz and had two sons, Tom and Mark, but the couple soon divorced. She went through a period of great personal hardship that the Lord later mended and used to prepare her for ministry; looking back, she would remember that season by saying, 'All suffering has an end.' At age 29, she gave her life to Jesus Christ.

"A few years later, she studied at Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, where she met Tennessee Temple graduate and missionary Jack Arthur. The two married in 1965, and during their 51-year-long marriage, they worked together to serve Christ and spread His Word. Jack Arthur passed on Jan. 9, 2017, and the couple is now reunited in heaven.

"Ms. Arthur and her husband served as independent missionaries in Mexico where their son, David, was born. After leaving the mission field, they settled back in Chattanooga, where she started leading Bible studies for teenagers in their living room. The study group started as a small gathering but grew to what is known today as Precept, which serves nearly 190 countries in more than 110 languages. From 1999–2019, Arthur hosted Precepts for Life, a syndicated Bible study teaching program that broadcasted to more than 30 countries and reached over 75 million households. The program was twice recognized as the Best Television Teaching Program by The National Religious Broadcasters.

"Ms. Arthur’s commitment to the Lord and her desire to teach others how to study the Bible impacted millions of people around the world. She was a four-time Evangelical Christian Publishers Association Gold Medallion Award-winning author, recipient of ECPA’s Pinnacle Award, recipient of the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame Award and Lifetime Achievement award, recipient of an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Tennessee Temple University for her outstanding biblical knowledge, and an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Piedmont International University. Kay was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020 but continued to serve as part of Precept until her death."

Ms. Arthur is survived by her three sons, Tom Goetz, Mark Goetz, and David Arthur (Margaret); nine grandchildren, Meg Day (John), Joseph Goetz, and Daniel Goetz; John Goetz (Whitney), Ryan Goetz and Alexandra Goetz; Jesse Callahan (Zach), Abigail Edens (Robert), and Ann Arthur; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will host a private memorial service in Chattanooga. A livestream of the service will be available to the public. Details regarding date and time will be released in the coming days.

Officials said, "Kay Arthur’s impact on the lives of millions has been remarkable, and her hope and prayer was for every person to know God deeply. She often quoted Daniel 11:32b: '…the people who know their God will display strength and take action.' In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any gifts to be directed to Precept for the Kay Arthur Memorial Fund, which will be used by the ministry to continue to engage people in relationship with God through knowing His Word."

 

 

Latest Headlines
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
  • Government
  • 5/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2025
State Senator Bo Watson Advances AI And Health Innovation Dialogue At National Task Force Conference
  • Government
  • 5/20/2025
Morgan County Deputy Facing Homicide Charge After Killing Suspect At Burglary Call
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91
Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
Man Arrested After Evading Sheriff's Deputies
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
Breaking News
Morgan County Deputy Facing Homicide Charge After Killing Suspect At Burglary Call
  • 5/20/2025

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Morgan County deputy in connection to the ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting ... more

Man Arrested After Evading Sheriff's Deputies
  • 5/20/2025

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading authorities in a chase on Cummings Highway On Tuesday, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a patrol deputy observed a motorcycle with a bent license ... more

Ridgeland High School Student Charged In Social Media Post Investigation
  • 5/20/2025

A 16-year-old Ridgeland High School student has been charged after making a threatening post on Snapchat that referenced the school on May 17, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson. ... more

Breaking News
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
  • 5/20/2025
New Airport Budget Will Include Capital Projects And Move To Outsource Professional Services
  • 5/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/20/2025
Man Found Dead After Catoosa County House Fire
Man Found Dead After Catoosa County House Fire
  • 5/19/2025
Supt. Robertson Calls Vouchers "Biggest Threats To Public Education Across Our Nation"
  • 5/19/2025
Opinion
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
  • 5/20/2025
It Is Time To Make Standardized Testing More Adaptable
  • 5/20/2025
Slow Down And Keep Alert
  • 5/20/2025
Sports
Chattanooga To Host 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
  • 5/20/2025
#14/21 Vols Look To Defend SEC Tournament Title In Hoover
  • 5/20/2025
2025 Knoxville Softball Super Regional
  • 5/20/2025
UTC's Dan Earl Gets 6-Year Contract Extension
  • 5/20/2025
Lookouts Win Second In A Row To Complete Series
  • 5/19/2025
Happenings
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
  • 5/20/2025
Life With Ferris: Bob Bires' Small Intentions
Life With Ferris: Bob Bires' Small Intentions
  • 5/19/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews John Wilson
  • 5/19/2025
McKamey Animal Center Installs 2 Pet Resource Centers In Red Bank
  • 5/20/2025
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
  • 5/19/2025
Entertainment
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
  • 5/19/2025
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
  • 5/20/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
TVA Submits Nation’s First Construction Permit Application For BWRX-300 SMR
  • 5/20/2025
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
  • 5/20/2025
Corps Invests $205 Million In Tennessee, Kentucky Projects
  • 5/19/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts
  • 5/20/2025
Price Receives Lee University Excellence In Advising Award
Price Receives Lee University Excellence In Advising Award
  • 5/19/2025
CSCC Spotlight: Rudy Coronado – Mechatronics Degree And Industry Experience
CSCC Spotlight: Rudy Coronado – Mechatronics Degree And Industry Experience
  • 5/19/2025
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
  • 5/20/2025
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
  • 5/20/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
  • 5/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
Planting For Air At Enterprise South Nature Park Is May 31
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA And Appalachian Bear Rescue Partnership Is Ongoing
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA Rescues And Releases 3 Orphaned Bear Cubs
  • 5/19/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
  • 5/20/2025
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
  • 5/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
Obituaries
Orbie “Don” Kelley
Orbie “Don” Kelley
  • 5/20/2025
Preston Seth Evans
Preston Seth Evans
  • 5/20/2025
Brenda Faye Smith
Brenda Faye Smith
  • 5/20/2025
Government
Parkridge Medical Center Begins Construction Of New Patient Tower
  • 5/20/2025
No Road Construction Delays For Memorial Day Travelers
  • 5/20/2025
State Senator Bo Watson Advances AI And Health Innovation Dialogue At National Task Force Conference
  • 5/20/2025