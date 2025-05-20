Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91

Kay Arthur
Kay Arthur, a Chattanoogan who established an international Christian ministry and authored over 100 books and Bible studies, died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.
Her Precepts Ministry noted that "in the late 1960s, she and her husband, Jack, started leading Bible studies from their living room. Over the past 55 years, that small outreach has grown into an international ministry discipling millions through Scripture. Through television, radio, writing, and speaking, God has used Kay to transform millions of lives across the world. Including ours.
"We are so grateful for Kay’s gifts and her obedience to God’s call on her life. Her heart for God’s gospel is reflected in the mission of her ministry to this day: engaging people in relationship with God through knowing His Word.
"She will be remembered for her love for the Lord, His Word, and His people. A dynamic speaker with a warm writing style that captivated many, Kay was a remarkable beacon of grace and truth to all who encountered her.
"Hers gift for teaching helped her inspire countless others to study God’s Word inductively through the Precept Bible Study Method, encouraging millions to observe, interpret, and apply the truth of Scripture. She often said, 'When you know what God says, what He means, and how to put His truths into practice, you will be equipped for every circumstance of life.' "
Born in Jackson, Michigan, on Nov., 11, 1933, Ms. Arthur spent her early years moving frequently, but eventually settled in Cleveland, Ohio, to attend nursing school at Case Western Reserve University.
The ministry said, "After earning her degree as a registered nurse, she married Tom Goetz and had two sons, Tom and Mark, but the couple soon divorced. She went through a period of great personal hardship that the Lord later mended and used to prepare her for ministry; looking back, she would remember that season by saying, 'All suffering has an end.' At age 29, she gave her life to Jesus Christ.
"A few years later, she studied at Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, where she met Tennessee Temple graduate and missionary Jack Arthur. The two married in 1965, and during their 51-year-long marriage, they worked together to serve Christ and spread His Word. Jack Arthur passed on Jan. 9, 2017, and the couple is now reunited in heaven.
"Ms. Arthur and her husband served as independent missionaries in Mexico where their son, David, was born. After leaving the mission field, they settled back in Chattanooga, where she started leading Bible studies for teenagers in their living room. The study group started as a small gathering but grew to what is known today as Precept, which serves nearly 190 countries in more than 110 languages. From 1999–2019, Arthur hosted Precepts for Life, a syndicated Bible study teaching program that broadcasted to more than 30 countries and reached over 75 million households. The program was twice recognized as the Best Television Teaching Program by The National Religious Broadcasters.
"Ms. Arthur’s commitment to the Lord and her desire to teach others how to study the Bible impacted millions of people around the world. She was a four-time Evangelical Christian Publishers Association Gold Medallion Award-winning author, recipient of ECPA’s Pinnacle Award, recipient of the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame Award and Lifetime Achievement award, recipient of an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Tennessee Temple University for her outstanding biblical knowledge, and an Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Piedmont International University. Kay was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020 but continued to serve as part of Precept until her death."
Ms. Arthur is survived by her three sons, Tom Goetz, Mark Goetz, and David Arthur (Margaret); nine grandchildren, Meg Day (John), Joseph Goetz, and Daniel Goetz; John Goetz (Whitney), Ryan Goetz and Alexandra Goetz; Jesse Callahan (Zach), Abigail Edens (Robert), and Ann Arthur; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will host a private memorial service in Chattanooga. A livestream of the service will be available to the public. Details regarding date and time will be released in the coming days.
Officials said, "Kay Arthur’s impact on the lives of millions has been remarkable, and her hope and prayer was for every person to know God deeply. She often quoted Daniel 11:32b: '…the people who know their God will display strength and take action.' In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any gifts to be directed to Precept for the Kay Arthur Memorial Fund, which will be used by the ministry to continue to engage people in relationship with God through knowing His Word."