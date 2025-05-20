Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91

Kay Arthur, a Chattanoogan who established an international Christian ministry and authored over 100 books and Bible studies, died Tuesday morning at the age of 91.

Her Precepts Ministry noted that "in the late 1960s, she and her husband, Jack, started leading Bible studies from their living room. Over the past 55 years, that small outreach has grown into an international ministry discipling millions through Scripture. Through television, radio, writing, and speaking, God has used Kay to transform millions of lives across the world. Including ours.

"We are so grateful for Kay’s gifts and her obedience to God’s call on her life. Her heart for God’s gospel is reflected in the mission of her ministry to this day: engaging people in relationship with God through knowing His Word.

"She will be remembered for her love for the Lord, His Word, and His people. A dynamic speaker with a warm writing style that captivated many, Kay was a remarkable beacon of grace and truth to all who encountered her.