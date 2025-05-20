Latest Headlines

McCallie Graduation Video Featured on NBC, ABC News

  • Tuesday, May 20, 2025
A video that McCallie School put together about five graduating seniors and which uses video from six-plus years ago of their sixth-grade selves asking them future questions has gone viral.

In a letter to parents sent on Tuesday, Theda Griffin, the executive assistant to the head of school, said the video has gone far beyond the McCallie community. She said it was shown Tuesday on the NBC “Today” show’s “Morning Boost” segment featuring Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former President George W.
Bush. 

Ms. Griffin also said that the school received a call from ABC’s “World News Tonight” with David Muir, and it was scheduled to run a feature on the video on Tuesday on its “Good News” segment at the end of the 6:30 p.m. newscast.

The graduating students, who answer their sixth-grade selves’ questions of several years ago, are Canon Brock, Will Turrell, Nkenge Ashford, Christian Lawhorn and Ward Richey.

 
Latest Headlines
Signal Girls Leading Suspended State Track
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/20/2025
McCallie Graduation Video Featured on NBC, ABC News
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
Collegedale Passes $15 Million Budget With No Tax Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
City Mulling How To Close $18.5 Million Gap For Sworn Fire, Police Pay
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
  • Government
  • 5/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2025
Breaking News
Collegedale Passes $15 Million Budget With No Tax Increase
  • 5/20/2025

Collegedale passed the 2025-2026 budget on the first of two readings Monday night. It is based on revenue of $15,003,400 with $10,802,000 coming from property taxes and with no increase in the ... more

Morgan County Deputy Facing Homicide Charge After Killing Suspect At Burglary Call
  • 5/20/2025

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Morgan County deputy in connection to the ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting ... more

Man Arrested After Evading Sheriff's Deputies
  • 5/20/2025

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading authorities in a chase on Cummings Highway On Tuesday, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a patrol deputy observed a motorcycle with a bent license ... more

Breaking News
Ridgeland High School Student Charged In Social Media Post Investigation
  • 5/20/2025
EPB Prepares For Severe Weather Tuesday Night; Shelters Opening
  • 5/20/2025
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
  • 5/20/2025
New Airport Budget Will Include Capital Projects And Move To Outsource Professional Services
  • 5/20/2025
Governor Lee Declines To Grant Clemency For Death Row Prisoner
  • 5/20/2025
Opinion
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
A Call For Transparency And Accountability In District 28
  • 5/20/2025
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
  • 5/20/2025
It Is Time To Make Standardized Testing More Adaptable
  • 5/20/2025
Sports
Chattanooga To Host 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
  • 5/20/2025
#14/21 Vols Look To Defend SEC Tournament Title In Hoover
  • 5/20/2025
2025 Knoxville Softball Super Regional
  • 5/20/2025
UTC's Dan Earl Gets 6-Year Contract Extension
  • 5/20/2025
Lookouts Win Second In A Row To Complete Series
  • 5/19/2025
Happenings
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
  • 5/20/2025
McKamey Animal Center Installs 2 Pet Resource Centers In Red Bank
  • 5/20/2025
Volunteers Needed To Place Flags For Memorial Day Celebration At National Cemetery
Volunteers Needed To Place Flags For Memorial Day Celebration At National Cemetery
  • 5/19/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews John Wilson
  • 5/19/2025
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
  • 5/19/2025
Entertainment
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
  • 5/19/2025
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
A Call For Transparency And Accountability In District 28
  • 5/20/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
TVA Submits Nation’s First Construction Permit Application For BWRX-300 SMR
  • 5/20/2025
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
  • 5/20/2025
Corps Invests $205 Million In Tennessee, Kentucky Projects
  • 5/19/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts
  • 5/20/2025
Tharp To Lead Lee’s McNair Scholars Program As New Director
Tharp To Lead Lee’s McNair Scholars Program As New Director
  • 5/20/2025
UTC Professor Earns U.S. Patent For Rehab Technology Innovation
UTC Professor Earns U.S. Patent For Rehab Technology Innovation
  • 5/20/2025
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
  • 5/20/2025
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
  • 5/20/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
  • 5/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
Planting For Air At Enterprise South Nature Park Is May 31
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA And Appalachian Bear Rescue Partnership Is Ongoing
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA Rescues And Releases 3 Orphaned Bear Cubs
  • 5/19/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
  • 5/20/2025
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
  • 5/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
Obituaries
Orbie “Don” Kelley
Orbie “Don” Kelley
  • 5/20/2025
Preston Seth Evans
Preston Seth Evans
  • 5/20/2025
Brenda Faye Smith
Brenda Faye Smith
  • 5/20/2025
Government
Parkridge Medical Center Begins Construction Of New Patient Tower
  • 5/20/2025
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
  • 5/20/2025
State Senator Bo Watson Advances AI And Health Innovation Dialogue At National Task Force Conference
  • 5/20/2025