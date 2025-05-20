Morgan County Deputy Facing Homicide Charge After Killing Suspect At Burglary Call

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Morgan County deputy in connection to the ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting earlier this month.

Agents began investigating the incident on May 5 at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson. During the investigation, agents determined Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Charles Faircloth (born June 10, 1968) shot and killed John Cox (born May 30, 1996) after responding to a burglary call at a home in the 300 block of Ray Cross Road in Harriman.

The Morgan County Grand Jury on Monday returned indictments, charging Faircloth with one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of official misconduct. Tuesday morning, Faircloth surrendered to authorities at the Loudon County Jail, where he was subsequently booked on a $5,000 bond.