Latest Headlines

City Mulling How To Close $18.5 Million Gap For Sworn Fire, Police Pay

  • Tuesday, May 20, 2025

The City Council is weighing whether or not to approve a property tax increase above the new certified tax rate - as it did in 2021 - to raise pay for sworn firefighters and police.

In that last reappraisal year, the council unanimously approved a 40-cent property tax increase above the new rate that has just been certified. That increase raised some $30 million in new income dedicated mainly to improving the pay of fire, police, public works and other city employees.

Since then a gap has grown between sworn officers and civilian ones, Kevin Roig, Mayor Tim Kelly's chief of staff, said. The gap is 30 percent on the fire side and 20 percent on the police side.

He said $18.5 million in additional income is needed to cover the gap.

Civilian fire and police are included in three percent raises under the Kelly budget presented recently to the council, but there was not enough revenue to fund the sworn side, officials said.

Chief of Staff Roig is not recommending that the council pass a "continuing resolution" and deal with the entire budget at a later date. He said the Comptroller's Office advised that a budget needs to be approved by the end of August or the city would risk lowering of its bond rate.

He is recommending that the council approve the budget that was just presented, then begin working with the administration on solving the sworn pay issue.

Mr. Roig said, "It would be more prudent to go ahead and pass a budget now. It would be very difficult to come up with the kind of savings we need" (prior to the end of August). He said the council could always amend the budget.

He said "a guiding principle" of the search for the extra funds would be "not to RIF (lay off) people."

Also, he said officials are seeking a solution "that minimally affects the taxpayers." He added, "I know this is going to be difficult." He said the administration is loath to cut a number of budget improvements that were made.

Mr. Roig said, "Ordinarily, at this time we would be spiking the ball and saying No Tax Increase." But he noted that the sworn fire and police pay issue looms.

Councilman Cody Harvey said, "This is a very important decision for the taxpayers. On the one hand, we don't want to put this on the taxpayers. On the other hand, our fire and police have a tough job and deserve all we can give them."

He added, "I would like to see proposals that don't put it on the taxpayers. Let's do everything we can to take a good, hard look" (not to have to do that."

Mr. Roig said, "It would be easy to put it all on the taxpayers. We're not going to do that. We want to minimize the effect on the taxpayers."

He said, "Let's pass this budget, then go to work" to find a way to fund the sworn fire and police pay.

Chair Jenny Hill noted that some residents of her District 2 have seen their reappraisals go up 143 percent.

Mr. Roig said the city this year had a growth rate of 2.59 percent that yielded $8.75 million in new revenue.

In a reappraisal year, governments in Tennessee are required to change the property tax rate (certified tax rate) to ensure the amount of total taxes collected remain the same after a reappraisal, even if the combined value of all property in the county rose or fell following the reappraisal.

 

Latest Headlines
Signal Girls Leading Suspended State Track
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/20/2025
McCallie Graduation Video Featured on NBC, ABC News
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
Collegedale Passes $15 Million Budget With No Tax Increase
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
City Mulling How To Close $18.5 Million Gap For Sworn Fire, Police Pay
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
  • Government
  • 5/20/2025
Chattanooga To Host 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2025
Breaking News
Collegedale Passes $15 Million Budget With No Tax Increase
  • 5/20/2025

Collegedale passed the 2025-2026 budget on the first of two readings Monday night. It is based on revenue of $15,003,400 with $10,802,000 coming from property taxes and with no increase in the ... more

Morgan County Deputy Facing Homicide Charge After Killing Suspect At Burglary Call
  • 5/20/2025

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments charging a Morgan County deputy in connection to the ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting ... more

Man Arrested After Evading Sheriff's Deputies
  • 5/20/2025

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading authorities in a chase on Cummings Highway On Tuesday, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a patrol deputy observed a motorcycle with a bent license ... more

Breaking News
Ridgeland High School Student Charged In Social Media Post Investigation
  • 5/20/2025
EPB Prepares For Severe Weather Tuesday Night; Shelters Opening
  • 5/20/2025
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park
  • 5/20/2025
New Airport Budget Will Include Capital Projects And Move To Outsource Professional Services
  • 5/20/2025
Governor Lee Declines To Grant Clemency For Death Row Prisoner
  • 5/20/2025
Opinion
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
A Call For Transparency And Accountability In District 28
  • 5/20/2025
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
ICE Arrests Are Keeping Tennesseans Safe - Democrats Have A Problem With That
  • 5/20/2025
It Is Time To Make Standardized Testing More Adaptable
  • 5/20/2025
Sports
Chattanooga To Host 2025 NCAA DII Softball Championship
  • 5/20/2025
#14/21 Vols Look To Defend SEC Tournament Title In Hoover
  • 5/20/2025
2025 Knoxville Softball Super Regional
  • 5/20/2025
UTC's Dan Earl Gets 6-Year Contract Extension
  • 5/20/2025
Lookouts Win Second In A Row To Complete Series
  • 5/19/2025
Happenings
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
Dalton Firefighters Honored For Flood Rescues In Kentucky
  • 5/20/2025
McKamey Animal Center Installs 2 Pet Resource Centers In Red Bank
  • 5/20/2025
Volunteers Needed To Place Flags For Memorial Day Celebration At National Cemetery
Volunteers Needed To Place Flags For Memorial Day Celebration At National Cemetery
  • 5/19/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews John Wilson
  • 5/19/2025
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
  • 5/19/2025
Entertainment
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
  • 5/19/2025
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
AI Is Just A New Kind Of Tool - And Chattanooga Knows How To Use It - And Response
  • 5/20/2025
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
A Call For Transparency And Accountability In District 28
  • 5/20/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
TVA Submits Nation’s First Construction Permit Application For BWRX-300 SMR
  • 5/20/2025
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Receives Excellence In Fundraising Award
  • 5/20/2025
Corps Invests $205 Million In Tennessee, Kentucky Projects
  • 5/19/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts
HCSO Hosts DARE Program Graduation At Chattanooga School For The Liberal Arts
  • 5/20/2025
Tharp To Lead Lee’s McNair Scholars Program As New Director
Tharp To Lead Lee’s McNair Scholars Program As New Director
  • 5/20/2025
UTC Professor Earns U.S. Patent For Rehab Technology Innovation
UTC Professor Earns U.S. Patent For Rehab Technology Innovation
  • 5/20/2025
Living Well
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
The Lantern At Morning Pointe Of East Hamilton’s First Residents Move In
  • 5/20/2025
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
Summer Strains The Blood Supply
  • 5/20/2025
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
  • 5/19/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
Planting For Air At Enterprise South Nature Park Is May 31
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA And Appalachian Bear Rescue Partnership Is Ongoing
  • 5/20/2025
TWRA Rescues And Releases 3 Orphaned Bear Cubs
  • 5/19/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
  • 5/20/2025
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
Strawberry’s In Season At Annual Leadership Prayer Breakfast
  • 5/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
Obituaries
Orbie “Don” Kelley
Orbie “Don” Kelley
  • 5/20/2025
Preston Seth Evans
Preston Seth Evans
  • 5/20/2025
Brenda Faye Smith
Brenda Faye Smith
  • 5/20/2025
Government
Parkridge Medical Center Begins Construction Of New Patient Tower
  • 5/20/2025
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
  • 5/20/2025
State Senator Bo Watson Advances AI And Health Innovation Dialogue At National Task Force Conference
  • 5/20/2025