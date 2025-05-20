Airport Receives $1.2 Million Grant For New Playground And Park

The Chattanooga Airport announced that it received a $1.2 million grant for the city's third BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Places playground and park, which may open as soon as summer 2026.

The public park will be located off Lovell Field Loop at the airport's northern border.

"It's an area that has not seen the same investment" in green spaces, said Brainerd resident Keith King of the BCBS Foundation, who presented the plan to the airport's board on Monday.

The location has a "really fantastic view" and will fill the role of observation deck, which the airport demolished in 1992.

"It has left a vast void in the community ever since," said airport Vice President of Operations Jack McAfee.

The park will host World War II memorials that have been in storage for years, a static plane and a 12-foot play control tower.