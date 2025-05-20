Latest Headlines

Collegedale Passes $15 Million Budget With No Tax Increase

  Tuesday, May 20, 2025
  Gail Perry

Collegedale passed the 2025-2026 budget on the first of two readings Monday night. It is based on revenue of $15,003,400 with $10,802,000 coming from property taxes and with no increase in the tax rate.

The largest expenses are for the general government, public safety and public works. And there are capital projects totaling $1,696,200. Some of the capital expenditures include vehicles and equipment for the public works department and the expansion of the greenway.

The budget with the tax rate of $1.55 for each $100 of assessed value of a property, was passed on an interim basis pending the receipt of the new certified rate for 2026. That will come from the assessor of property in Hamilton County and is expected in late summer. Once the city receives the new certified rate, it will be adopted.

The pump station modernization in Collegedale was awarded to J. Brennen Construction. The project totaling $3,247,734, will be paid for with a portion coming from a grant and the balance from a bond.

The city is also updating its fleet of vehicles. Approval was given to purchase a Ford F-150 4WD pickup truck for $47,387. It will go to the waste supervisor and his 0ld truck that is being replaced will go to the mechanics to replace a 2002 truck in that department that will be declared as surplus. This is a budgeted item. The public works department will be getting a new side mower which is used to mow ditches along roads. The cost of that is $60,900.

Police Chief Jack Sapp was given approval to amend the terms of the recruitment and retention grant used by the Collegedale Police Department. The change just adjusts the dates on the grant agreement and extends it until 2029.

City Attorney Sam Elliott told the commissioners that the city has reached a mediated settlement with Barge Design Solutions regarding design defects in the 56 stone wraps of the columns in Little Debbie Park. P&C Construction will be paid $1,100,000.

The financial report for April was given by Michelle Toro, finance director. She said it is now 83 percent of the way through the year and the city has received 77 percent of projected revenue, and expenditures are at 88 percent. Most of the business taxes will come in during June, she said, when there will also be a budget amendment voted on.

Commissioner Laura Howse addressed the recent strong storms and asked how employees would be kept safe it a storm hit during work hours. City Manager Wayon Hines said a discussion would be put on the agenda for the next workshop about making a plan for where employees in each department should go during a weather emergency. Another topic that will be on the workshop agenda is a discussion about what residents can do to dispose of unwanted materials. That will include information about what is and what is not accepted for recycling and for disposal in Collegedale.

The city manager said that building materials, old tires and electronics cannot be discarded at the Rhea County dump which is used by the city. And there are other items that residents want to get rid of that are not accepted at the facility. He said materials that can be disposed of there, are dependent upon what that facility will accept.

 

