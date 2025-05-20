EPB Prepares For Severe Weather Tuesday Night; Shelters Opening

In preparation for Tuesday night's predicted severe weather, all Electric Power Board crews are ready to respond to any outages its automated electric grid cannot restore, officials said.

Some shelters were being opened, including one in Collegedale. Officials said, "With the potential of severe weather affecting our area beginning after 8 p.m. this evening (Tuesday, May 20), the Collegedale Church will be open for shelter from 8 p.m. until about midnight, when the storms are expected to be past. Please come in the lower/west entrance under the portico."

The EPB has also called in additional contract crews so they can work as quickly as possible.

Officials gave these tips for staying safe and prepared:

Ensure you have the latest version of the MyEPB app. This is the fastest and easiest way to report and monitor outages.

Sign up for emergency alerts at HamiltonReady.org

Secure lawn furniture, patio umbrellas and other items that can cause damage in high winds.

Drive carefully, if you must be on the roads. Take caution in high winds, slick roads and flooded areas.

Charge phones, power banks and other important equipment.

Prepare with flashlights, batteries and bottled water.

Remember to Never touch or approach downed power lines. Report them to 911 immediately.

The public can get more information about severe weather from the Weather link at the top of this page.