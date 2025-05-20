Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BENTON,STEVEN ROY
4421 CLOUNTS RD APISON, 37302
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

BOYD,TEEZO NAVODNI
5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE

BROWN,TERRELL LEAUNA
1020 W 37TH ST APT C104 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 39131003

BROWN,TERRELL LEAUNA
1020 W 37TH ST APT C104 CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VANDALISM UNDER $1,000
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CARTER-WILLIS,NORRIS JEROME
13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

CASTRO-JOJ,SAMUEL ELIAS
714 GERMAN TOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

CHAMPION,JAMES CLINTON
614 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
68 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT

CHANTHAVONG,TIARA MALIYAH
1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY OF AUTO

DAVIS,GENEA ANN
9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVER,NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
2017 LAURA ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FLOWERS,HEATHER MICHELLE
1817 BOLLINGER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37415
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

FREEMAN,JEREMY L
6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HARRIS,JAMES ROBERT
7324 SHALLOWFORD ROAD RM 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
69 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE

HENDRICKS,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
1325 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

HERRON MOORE,TUKIRA RENEA
1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HOLMES,MELISSA GAIL
361 POTEET WAY DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

HOUSTON,MICAH ROBERT
DONT HAVE ONE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOWARD,JACQUELINE ELIZABETH
806 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

HUMAN,JOHN EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

HUNTER,YASHICA
3014 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HUTCHESON,EVAN MILES
406 SIGNALVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

JACKSON,ISAIAH TOMAS
1213 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

KENNEDY,ZACHARY LEMONT
7673 N BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

KENNEDY,ZACHARY LEMONT
7673 N BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

KILGORE,DANIEL DEWAYNE
466 VIOLA ST ALTAMONT, 37301
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

KIRBY,LARRY LEROY
26 HIGH POINTE DR WHITE, 30184
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

LONG,TYRELL LAMONT
HOMELESS HAMILTON, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FTA DRIVING ON REVOKED

MCDONALD,CRYSTAL GAIL
4331 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MEEKS,GUNNER BRAXTON
1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
BURGLARY
THEFT
CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURGLARY
POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MELVIN,DANIELLE SHARIE
2102 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MOODY,DERRICK LANE
2207 COUNTY ROAD 33 FYFFE, 35971
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FELONY POSS OF

MOON,CHRISTOPHER RAY
7250 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

MORRIS,FITZGERALD CORTEZ
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

MURPHY,TODD GILMAN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

QUEENER,MARY ELIZABETH
5827 N PARK RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RAY,GORDON
1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
INDECENT EXPOSURE

SHACKLEFORD,JAYLON RAHAUD
5434 WINNIESPAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SLINKER,WILLIAM A
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TOCCO,BRANDON DEWAYNE
135 GREENBRIAR DR DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:

TORRES,SERGIO
3030 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

TRAMMELL,DEKENDRICK LAMAR
5139 WILLOW VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TRAMMELL,DEKENDRICK LAMAR
5139 WILLOW VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC

TRENT,MICHAEL THOMAS
207 FORKLORE DR STATSUMA, 32181
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

TRIPP,THOMAS JAMES
2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TUTTLE,TONEY LEE
2309 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VICENTE,MARDOQUEO SONTAY
915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

VILLAGRAN,ALLISON GEORGINA
4518 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SPEEDING

WHITE,BARRON KEITH
3418 ROBERTSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER

WILLIAMS,DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT VOP

WILLIAMS,DEMETRIA CHASTITY
2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
VOP ASSAULT
ASSAULT VOP

WILLIAMS,THOMASA CHEYANNE
4507 TERRA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162320
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILLIAMS,THOMASA CHEYANNE
4507 TERRA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162320
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP ASSAULT

WILLIAMS,TIA CASSIDY
4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WILSON,KALEIGH JENAY
3957 ATLANTA DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
28 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

YOUNG,JAMES
3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 96 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

BENTON, STEVEN ROY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE
BROWN, TERRELL LEAUNA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 39131003
CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/21/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
CHANTHAVONG, TIARA MALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
DAVIS, GENEA ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 05/30/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
HERRON MOORE, TUKIRA RENEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOLMES, MELISSA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/31/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
HOUSTON, MICAH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOWARD, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
HUMAN, JOHN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
HUTCHESON, EVAN MILES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
JOHNSON, MERCEDES PATRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
KENNEDY, ZACHARY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
KILGORE, DANIEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
  • DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
KIRBY, LARRY LEROY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
MCDONALD, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT
  • CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • BURGLARY
  • POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MELVIN, DANIELLE SHARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MOON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORRIS, FITZGERALD CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
QUEENER, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/23/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TOCCO, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/10/2006
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TORRES, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC
TRENT, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VILLAGRAN, ALLISON GEORGINA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • SPEEDING
WHITE, BARRON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
  • ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT VOP
WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WILSON, KALEIGH JENAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YOUNG, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY





Latest Headlines
Lee Athletics Wins Fifth Straight Gulf South Conference All-Sports Trophy
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/20/2025
McNabb Leads Flames To A Quality Start In National Golf
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2025
UTC's Dan Earl Gets 6-Year Contract Extension
  • Sports
  • 5/20/2025
Man Found Dead After Catoosa County House Fire
Man Found Dead After Catoosa County House Fire
  • Breaking News
  • 5/19/2025
City Of Dalton Announces Memorial Day Schedule
  • Government
  • 5/19/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/20/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BENTON,STEVEN ... more

Man Found Dead After Catoosa County House Fire
Man Found Dead After Catoosa County House Fire
  • 5/19/2025

The Catoosa County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and coroner are investigating a fire that erupted Monday afternoon at a home where a deceased man was found inside. A call came into Catoosa ... more

Walnut Street Bridge Renovation Moving Forward With Major Milestone
  • 5/19/2025

The Walnut Street Bridge Renovation Project continues to move steadily forward as crews begin a key phase in the preservation and restoration process. Starting this week, work will focus on the ... more

Breaking News
Man, 23, Shot And Killed Early Monday Morning In Dalton
  • 5/19/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 5/19/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2025
Pair Charged In Rossville Boulevard Shooting That Killed 1 Man, Left Another In Critical Condition
  • 5/18/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2025
Opinion
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Ask Governor's Help On THCA Bill, Immigrants
  • 5/18/2025
It’s Time To Stop Playing State Representative And Be One
  • 5/17/2025
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
  • 5/16/2025
Sports
UTC's Dan Earl Gets 6-Year Contract Extension
  • 5/20/2025
Lookouts Win Second In A Row To Complete Series
  • 5/19/2025
Lee Athletics Wins Fifth Straight Gulf South Conference All-Sports Trophy
  • 5/20/2025
Randy Smith: Late Nights At The Ball Field
Randy Smith: Late Nights At The Ball Field
  • 5/19/2025
UTC’s Dan Earl Given Six-Year Contract Extension
UTC’s Dan Earl Given Six-Year Contract Extension
  • 5/19/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Bob Bires' Small Intentions
Life With Ferris: Bob Bires' Small Intentions
  • 5/19/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews John Wilson
  • 5/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Day Program
  • 5/19/2025
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
Free Movie "Iron Man" At Chester Frost Park May 23
  • 5/19/2025
VFW Post 1697 Renames Post After Local Fallen Her
VFW Post 1697 Renames Post After Local Fallen Her
  • 5/19/2025
Entertainment
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Launches May 22
  • 5/19/2025
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Ask Governor's Help On THCA Bill, Immigrants
  • 5/18/2025
Dining
Five Star Breaktime Solutions Acquires Key Operations From Premium Solutions
  • 5/19/2025
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Business
Corps Invests $205 Million In Tennessee, Kentucky Projects
  • 5/19/2025
Tennessee State Revenues Are Less Than Budget Estimates For April
  • 5/19/2025
Grain Craft Announces Agreement To Acquire Dry Corn Milling Operations From Bunge
  • 5/19/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
Price Receives Lee University Excellence In Advising Award
Price Receives Lee University Excellence In Advising Award
  • 5/19/2025
CSCC Spotlight: Rudy Coronado – Mechatronics Degree And Industry Experience
CSCC Spotlight: Rudy Coronado – Mechatronics Degree And Industry Experience
  • 5/19/2025
11 Local Students Graduate In Lee's Spring Commencement
  • 5/19/2025
Living Well
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
Morning Pointe Senior Living Opens New Alzheimer’s Center Of Excellence In Knoxville
  • 5/19/2025
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 5/16/2025
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
  • 5/15/2025
Memories
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Officers Respond TO Fatal Boating Incident And 2 OHV Crashes In Campbell County
  • 5/18/2025
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
  • 5/16/2025
Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation And Youth Engagement With 2 Signature Cycling Events
  • 5/15/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
Bob Tamasy: The Importance Of Being Firmly Rooted
  • 5/20/2025
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/14/2025
Obituaries
Billy “Bill” Hogan
Billy “Bill” Hogan
  • 5/19/2025
Donald “Don” A. Smith
Donald “Don” A. Smith
  • 5/19/2025
Edna Louise Black
Edna Louise Black
  • 5/19/2025
Government
Walker County Arrest Report For May 12-18
  • 5/19/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2025
K9 Alerts Officers To Fentanyl In Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/19/2025