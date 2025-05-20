Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

BENTON,STEVEN ROY

4421 CLOUNTS RD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest:

52 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



BOYD,TEEZO NAVODNI

5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE



BROWN,TERRELL LEAUNA

1020 W 37TH ST APT C104 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 39131003



BROWN,TERRELL LEAUNA

1020 W 37TH ST APT C104 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VANDALISM UNDER $1,000

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



CARTER-WILLIS,NORRIS JEROME

13808 MOUNT TABOR RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CASTRO-JOJ,SAMUEL ELIAS

714 GERMAN TOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



CHAMPION,JAMES CLINTON

614 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

68 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

HARASSMENT



CHANTHAVONG,TIARA MALIYAH

1609 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA,

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY OF AUTO



DAVIS,GENEA ANN

9133 PLEASANT LN OOLTEWAH, 373636248

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DRIVER,NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

2017 LAURA ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



FLOWERS,HEATHER MICHELLE

1817 BOLLINGER RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37415

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



FREEMAN,JEREMY L

6326 HANSLEY DR Chattanooga, 374162731

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HARRIS,JAMES ROBERT

7324 SHALLOWFORD ROAD RM 134 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

69 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE



HENDRICKS,CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

1325 WILSON RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE



HERRON MOORE,TUKIRA RENEA

1315 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



HOLMES,MELISSA GAIL

361 POTEET WAY DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



HOUSTON,MICAH ROBERT

DONT HAVE ONE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWARD,JACQUELINE ELIZABETH

806 LUPTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HUMAN,JOHN EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)



HUNTER,YASHICA

3014 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HUTCHESON,EVAN MILES

406 SIGNALVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



JACKSON,ISAIAH TOMAS

1213 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



KENNEDY,ZACHARY LEMONT

7673 N BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



KENNEDY,ZACHARY LEMONT

7673 N BISHOP DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



KILGORE,DANIEL DEWAYNE

466 VIOLA ST ALTAMONT, 37301

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



KIRBY,LARRY LEROY

26 HIGH POINTE DR WHITE, 30184

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LONG,TYRELL LAMONT

HOMELESS HAMILTON, 37416

Age at Arrest:

26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FTA DRIVING ON REVOKED



MCDONALD,CRYSTAL GAIL

4331 KAYLA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MEEKS,GUNNER BRAXTON

1802 US 127 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BURGLARY

THEFT

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MELVIN,DANIELLE SHARIE

2102 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



MOODY,DERRICK LANE

2207 COUNTY ROAD 33 FYFFE, 35971

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE (FELONY POSS OF



MOON,CHRISTOPHER RAY

7250 GAMBLE ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



MORRIS,FITZGERALD CORTEZ

900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

29 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)



MURPHY,TODD GILMAN

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

50 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



QUEENER,MARY ELIZABETH

5827 N PARK RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



RAY,GORDON

1515 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

INDECENT EXPOSURE



SHACKLEFORD,JAYLON RAHAUD

5434 WINNIESPAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



SLINKER,WILLIAM A

HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TOCCO,BRANDON DEWAYNE

135 GREENBRIAR DR DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:



TORRES,SERGIO

3030 IGOU CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



TRAMMELL,DEKENDRICK LAMAR

5139 WILLOW VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



TRAMMELL,DEKENDRICK LAMAR

5139 WILLOW VIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC



TRENT,MICHAEL THOMAS

207 FORKLORE DR STATSUMA, 32181

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



TRIPP,THOMAS JAMES

2410 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TUTTLE,TONEY LEE

2309 ELMENDORF ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



VICENTE,MARDOQUEO SONTAY

915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DR APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



VILLAGRAN,ALLISON GEORGINA

4518 SHERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING



WHITE,BARRON KEITH

3418 ROBERTSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

61 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER



WILLIAMS,DEMETRIA CHASTITY

2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT VOP



WILLIAMS,DEMETRIA CHASTITY

2720 FAIRVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

VOP ASSAULT

ASSAULT VOP



WILLIAMS,THOMASA CHEYANNE

4507 TERRA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162320

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILLIAMS,THOMASA CHEYANNE

4507 TERRA VISTA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374162320

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP ASSAULT



WILLIAMS,TIA CASSIDY

4507 TERRA VISTA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



WILSON,KALEIGH JENAY

3957 ATLANTA DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

28 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



YOUNG,JAMES

3831 WILCOX BLVD APT 96 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

BENTON, STEVEN ROY

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 11/05/1972

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 03/11/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

CUSTODIAL INTERFERENCE BROWN, TERRELL LEAUNA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/07/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305

DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI

DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 39131003 CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 68

Date of Birth: 12/21/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CHANTHAVONG, TIARA MALIYAH

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/01/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY OF AUTO DAVIS, GENEA ANN

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 11/02/1977

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/14/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 69

Date of Birth: 05/30/1955

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 08/24/1976

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE HERRON MOORE, TUKIRA RENEA

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/22/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HOLMES, MELISSA GAIL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 05/31/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 HOUSTON, MICAH ROBERT

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/28/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT HOWARD, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/02/1989

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY HUMAN, JOHN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 07/31/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM) HUTCHESON, EVAN MILES

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 03/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/31/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S JOHNSON, MERCEDES PATRESS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/22/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO KENNEDY, ZACHARY LEMONT

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 08/15/1974

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING KILGORE, DANIEL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/01/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS KIRBY, LARRY LEROY

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 01/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCDONALD, CRYSTAL GAIL

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/11/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

BURGLARY

THEFT

CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING MELVIN, DANIELLE SHARIE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/14/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MOON, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/02/1967

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRIS, FITZGERALD CORTEZ

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/21/1995

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED) QUEENER, MARY ELIZABETH

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 09/23/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TOCCO, BRANDON DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 04/10/2006

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TORRES, SERGIO

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 09/18/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/14/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC TRENT, MICHAEL THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 12/15/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/19/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VILLAGRAN, ALLISON GEORGINA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 05/11/1995

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SPEEDING WHITE, BARRON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 10/17/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT VOP WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 02/03/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

VOP ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/20/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) WILSON, KALEIGH JENAY

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 06/08/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/11/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT YOUNG, JAMES

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/29/1970

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

THEFT OF PROPERTY



