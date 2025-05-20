Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|BENTON, STEVEN ROY
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 11/05/1972
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 03/11/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|BROWN, TERRELL LEAUNA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 09/07/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 39170305
- DRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT 39130111
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY 39131003
|
|CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 68
Date of Birth: 12/21/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|CHANTHAVONG, TIARA MALIYAH
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/01/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, GENEA ANN
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 11/02/1977
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DRIVER, NYCHICIA DEBONSHEA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/14/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|HARRIS, JAMES ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 69
Date of Birth: 05/30/1955
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
|
|HENDRICKS, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 08/24/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|HERRON MOORE, TUKIRA RENEA
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/22/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HOLMES, MELISSA GAIL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 05/31/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|HOUSTON, MICAH ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/28/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
|
|HOWARD, JACQUELINE ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/02/1989
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|HUMAN, JOHN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 07/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)
|
|HUTCHESON, EVAN MILES
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
|
|JACKSON, ISAIAH TOMAS
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/31/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
|
|JOHNSON, MERCEDES PATRESS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/22/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|KENNEDY, ZACHARY LEMONT
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1974
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|KILGORE, DANIEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 06/01/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
- DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY
- FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|KIRBY, LARRY LEROY
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MCDONALD, CRYSTAL GAIL
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/11/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MEEKS, GUNNER BRAXTON
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- BURGLARY
- CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
- BURGLARY
- THEFT
- CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- BURGLARY
- POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
|
|MELVIN, DANIELLE SHARIE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/14/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MOON, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/02/1967
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MORRIS, FITZGERALD CORTEZ
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|
|QUEENER, MARY ELIZABETH
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 09/23/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|SIMS, KIEOSHA JENNIECE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|SIVELS, ALYCIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|TOCCO, BRANDON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 04/10/2006
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|TORRES, SERGIO
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 09/18/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|TRAMMELL, DEKENDRICK LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/14/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIC
|
|TRENT, MICHAEL THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|TRIPP, THOMAS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/19/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|VILLAGRAN, ALLISON GEORGINA
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 05/11/1995
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- SPEEDING
|
|WHITE, BARRON KEITH
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 10/17/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
- ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 06/28/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, THOMASA CHEYANNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/03/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- VOP ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILLIAMS, TIA CASSIDY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/20/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|WILSON, KALEIGH JENAY
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 06/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|WILSON, RACHEL HAVEN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/11/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
|
|YOUNG, JAMES
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/29/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/19/2025
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|