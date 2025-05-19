Latest Headlines

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News

  • Monday, May 19, 2025
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news.

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook.
Latest Headlines
Mardjetko, Nugent Power #7 Lady Vols To 14th Super Regional
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2025
Lookouts Win Second In A Row To Complete Series
  • Sports
  • 5/19/2025
K9 Alerts Officers To Fentanyl In Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 5/19/2025
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Government
  • 5/19/2025
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • Breaking News
  • 5/19/2025
Walker County Arrest Report For May 12-18
  • Government
  • 5/19/2025
Breaking News
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook For Instant News
  • 5/19/2025

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/19/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ALEKSANDER,MINOR ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS,ANTHONY ... more

Breaking News
Incline To Reopen By July 14
  • 5/17/2025
Sublett Gets 15-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting Of Pair At Pinewood Apartments
Sublett Gets 15-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting Of Pair At Pinewood Apartments
  • 5/17/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2025
Cleveland, Tn., Schools Proposes 2 New Elementary Schools
  • 5/16/2025
Former House Speaker, Aide Found Guilty In Federal Fraud Case
  • 5/16/2025
Opinion
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Ask Governor's Help On THCA Bill, Immigrants
  • 5/18/2025
It’s Time To Stop Playing State Representative And Be One
  • 5/17/2025
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
  • 5/16/2025
Sports
Lookouts Win Second In A Row To Complete Series
  • 5/19/2025
UTC’s Dan Earl Given Six-Year Contract Extension
UTC’s Dan Earl Given Six-Year Contract Extension
  • 5/19/2025
Mardjetko, Nugent Power #7 Lady Vols To 14th Super Regional
  • 5/19/2025
Keene’s Win At Signal Mountain Carries Added Significance
Keene’s Win At Signal Mountain Carries Added Significance
  • 5/18/2025
Pickens Shines As #7 Lady Vols Advance To Knoxville Regional Final
  • 5/17/2025
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Bob Bires' Small Intentions
Life With Ferris: Bob Bires' Small Intentions
  • 5/19/2025
John Shearer: Gwyneth Parks Was Humbled To Serve As GPS May Queen
John Shearer: Gwyneth Parks Was Humbled To Serve As GPS May Queen
  • 5/18/2025
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
  • 5/15/2025
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/19/2025
In-Town Gallery Announces New Member, Jeremy Clark
In-Town Gallery Announces New Member, Jeremy Clark
  • 5/17/2025
Entertainment
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
There's No Stopping Chattanooga Developers From Filling Lowlands
  • 5/18/2025
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Ask Governor's Help On THCA Bill, Immigrants
  • 5/18/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Food Bank Has Plant Giveaway For Your Garden
  • 5/13/2025
Business
Gas Prices Drop 7.6 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/19/2025
PODCAST: Mike Costa Interviews John Wilson
  • 5/19/2025
Mark Harrison Named Terracon Vice President
Mark Harrison Named Terracon Vice President
  • 5/18/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
  • 5/16/2025
Local Students Named To Belhaven Spring Honors
  • 5/16/2025
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
  • 5/15/2025
Living Well
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 5/16/2025
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
  • 5/15/2025
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
  • 5/15/2025
Memories
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
Outdoors
TWRA Officers Respond TO Fatal Boating Incident And 2 OHV Crashes In Campbell County
  • 5/18/2025
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
  • 5/16/2025
Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation And Youth Engagement With 2 Signature Cycling Events
  • 5/15/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/14/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
  • 5/14/2025
Obituaries
Roger Fredric McGarrity
Roger Fredric McGarrity
  • 5/19/2025
Peggy Lane Pryor
Peggy Lane Pryor
  • 5/18/2025
Jimmy Ray Lee
Jimmy Ray Lee
  • 5/18/2025
Government
Walnut Street Bridge To Serve As Key Feature Of IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Race
  • 5/16/2025
Dalton City Councilman Nicky Lama Announces Candidacy For Re-Election
  • 5/15/2025
K9 Alerts Officers To Fentanyl In Vehicle - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/19/2025