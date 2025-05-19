Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ALEKSANDER,MINOR ERNEST

226 IVANHOE CT FREDERICKSBURG, 22401

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CATCHINGS,STACY LYNN

4200 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

46 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COUPLAND,BRIAN MICHAEL

11228 LES PETERSON LANE EL PASO, 79936

Age at Arrest:

57 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DIAZ,CARLOS ANDRES

4309 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

48 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



FIELDS,BLAKE THOMAS

918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



FIELDS,BLAKE THOMAS

918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FRANCIS,JOSHUA LEE

935 UPPER CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

42 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTNYL)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGOINS,MARLIN KELLY7260 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJENKINS,KRISTOPHER LOYD2304 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:HARASSMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSJUAREZ- BERNABE,JERRY3108 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FIRST DEGREE MURDERFIRST DEGREE MURDERFIRST DEGREE MURDERLEE,CHRISTOPHER BLAKE215 THOMPSON RD LANCASTER, 40444Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONLUX OSORIO,MANUEL3832 AGUELA RD CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)MEJIA-CHALATE,ROBERTO CARLOS2424 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FIRST DEGREE MURDERFIRST DEGREE MURDERFIRST DEGREE MURDERMIGUEL,JUAN MANUEL3205 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:RESISTING ARRESTEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNEAL,CHRISTOPHER ALLENHOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENEWT,EMILY KRISTIN13027 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Soddy Daisy PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARSHURETTE,BRANDON WADE2487 SALEM VALLY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Dept of Cons.Charges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)SMITH,JAMES RICHARD313 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:56 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATONG,NYAMOUCH LATJOR7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:30 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTWIGGINS,KERRY JAY1717 MAPLE PLACE SODDY DAISY, 37343Age at Arrest:53 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

Here are the mug shots:

ALEKSANDER, MINOR ERNEST

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 03/27/2000

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

EVADING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT DIAZ, CARLOS ANDRES

Age at Arrest: 48

Date of Birth: 03/06/1977

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000 FIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 08/09/1991

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GOINS, MARLIN KELLY

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 11/05/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 01/15/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS JUAREZ- BERNABE, JERRY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FIRST DEGREE MURDER LEE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/01/1990

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION MEJIA-CHALATE, ROBERTO CARLOS

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 10/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FIRST DEGREE MURDER

FIRST DEGREE MURDER MIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/17/1996

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/14/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/29/1990

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/10/1994

Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT) SMITH, JAMES RICHARD

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/05/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WIGGINS, KERRY JAY

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 01/26/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



