Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ALEKSANDER,MINOR ERNEST
226 IVANHOE CT FREDERICKSBURG, 22401
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
EVADING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CATCHINGS,STACY LYNN
4200 WOODLAND DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
46 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COUPLAND,BRIAN MICHAEL
11228 LES PETERSON LANE EL PASO, 79936
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DIAZ,CARLOS ANDRES
4309 GRAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
48 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FIELDS,BLAKE THOMAS
918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FIELDS,BLAKE THOMAS
918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FRANCIS,JOSHUA LEE
935 UPPER CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTNYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GOINS,MARLIN KELLY
7260 IGOU FERRY RD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JENKINS,KRISTOPHER LOYD
2304 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
HARASSMENT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JUAREZ- BERNABE,JERRY
3108 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
LEE,CHRISTOPHER BLAKE
215 THOMPSON RD LANCASTER, 40444
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LUX OSORIO,MANUEL
3832 AGUELA RD CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
MEJIA-CHALATE,ROBERTO CARLOS
2424 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
MIGUEL,JUAN MANUEL
3205 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEAL,CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
HOMELESS UNKNOWN, 37917
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
NEWT,EMILY KRISTIN
13027 BACK VALLEY ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHURETTE,BRANDON WADE
2487 SALEM VALLY ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Dept of Cons.
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
SMITH,JAMES RICHARD
313 N ST MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TONG,NYAMOUCH LATJOR
7313 KENMOOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
WIGGINS,KERRY JAY
1717 MAPLE PLACE SODDY DAISY, 37343
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
Here are the mug shots:
|ALEKSANDER, MINOR ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- EVADING
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|DIAZ, CARLOS ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1977
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
- THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
|
|FIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|GOINS, MARLIN KELLY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|JUAREZ- BERNABE, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|LEE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|MEJIA-CHALATE, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
- FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|
|MIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST
- EVADING ARREST
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
|
|SMITH, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WIGGINS, KERRY JAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/26/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|