  • Monday, May 19, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ALEKSANDER, MINOR ERNEST
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 03/27/2000
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • EVADING
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DIAZ, CARLOS ANDRES
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 03/06/1977
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000
FIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 08/09/1991
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
GOINS, MARLIN KELLY
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JENKINS, KRISTOPHER LOYD
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 01/15/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
JUAREZ- BERNABE, JERRY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
LEE, CHRISTOPHER BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/01/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MEJIA-CHALATE, ROBERTO CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 10/25/2005
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
MIGUEL, JUAN MANUEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/17/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEAL, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/14/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
NEWT, EMILY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/29/1990
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SHURETTE, BRANDON WADE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 11/10/1994
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
SMITH, JAMES RICHARD
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WIGGINS, KERRY JAY
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/26/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/18/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS


