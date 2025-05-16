Swim Portion Of Ironman Chattanooga Cancelled Due To Swift Flowing River; Strong Storms In Overnight Forecast

The swim portion of Ironman Chattanooga this weekend has been cancelled due to the swift flowing river.

In addition, strong storms are expected overnight in the Chattanooga area. The National Weather Services warned of possible heavy rain, hail and winds up to 70 mph with a small possibility of tornadoes.

On Friday, the Ironman organization and the Tennessee Valley Authority made "the safe choice."

IRONMAN starts early Sunday morning at the swim/bike transition site with an adjusted time of 7:15 a.m. bike course start.