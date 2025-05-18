Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ADKINS,ANTHONY ISAIAH
128 SHARON CIR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
BLACK,JACKSON GARRETT
4632 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
BOX,DAVID
3502 2ND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
CARDEN,KYLE GREGARY
805 EILEEN LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CARNES,JAMYA LEE
1521 HICKORY VALLEY APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CLARK,AARON JERMAINE
238 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CLARK,AARON JERMAINE
238 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CUNNINGHAM,SHERRY MICHELLE
1220 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PROSTITUTION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DAWSON,JOSHUA EUGENE
\141 SIGNAL BILLS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DEAL,BOBBY DAVIS
730 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
52 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
GREEN,ZAKARIAH DANIEL
1503 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HAMMONDS,BRIAN LADELLE
1108 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAMMONDS,BRIAN LADELLE
1108 S KELLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HUTCHESON,EVAN MILES
406 SIGNAL VIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LANGSTON,JUSTIN CHASE
7831 BASSWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
26 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
MASSIE,RICHARD SCOTT
2068 RIVER WATCH DR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
ASSAULT
MILLHOLLAND,CHRISTIAN GAGE
157 MILLERCOAT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
UNDERAGE DRINKING
MOHAMMED,SUHAIB E
945 MCCALLIE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
MONDAY,RICKEY LYNN
358 LORI DRIVE DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest:
56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
NICHOLSON,JAMES BRODERICK
2029 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
OTT,WENDY MARIE
49 CRAB TREE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Georgia State Patrol
Charges:
FUGITIVE WALKER CO GEORGIA
PARRISH,JOSEPH LEBRON
107 EVERGREEN LANE FORT, 30742
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ,CESAR
1121 OVERLOOK AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
POSS,BREANNA LEIGH
501 PARK LAKE ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PRESLEY,MICHAEL WAYNE
2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RADER,DAWN
974 KEITH VALLEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 3
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RADER,SYDNEY GRAY
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373793448
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
RHODES,BLAKE THAXTON
5100 CARDINAL RD RINGGOLD, 37036
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
RIVERO,DAVID JULIO
910 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
SMITH,BRIAN
1720 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
SMITH,JAVONTE EQUAN
802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SMITH,JAVONTE EQUAN
802 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
CARRYING WEAPONS ON SCHOOL PROPERTY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
SPEED,TE NISIA DANIEL
217 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TUCKER,JOSEPH RYAN
613 WEST REBEL ROAD , 30741
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
TUCKER,JOSEPH RYAN
613 WEST REBEL ROAD , 30741
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY/FTA
VAZQUEZ,GUISEPPE AGUIRRE
204 PARK LAKE ,
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VERGARA,DIEGO ALFREDO
4009 SYDNEY CIR Dalton, 30721
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WATKINS,DERRICK PAUL-EDWARD
2913 ORETON RD BIG STONE GAP, 24219
Age at Arrest:
29 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WHATLEY,THOMAS ROOSEVELT
3211 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Here are the mug shots:
|ADKINS, ANTHONY ISAIAH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/09/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|BLACK, JACKSON GARRETT
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 10/11/2001
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BOX, DAVID
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 02/07/2007
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/17/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CARNES, JAMYA LEE
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/15/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/27/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|CLARK, AARON JERMAINE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 03/04/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|COUPLAND, BRIAN MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 03/06/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|
|CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/22/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- PROSTITUTION
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/20/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|NICHOLSON, JAMES BRODERICK
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 06/30/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 08/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|PEREZ, CESAR
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/06/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
|
|POSS, BREANNA LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 03/02/2004
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- CHILD NEGLECT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|PRESLEY, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|RADER, DAWN
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/29/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 3
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|RADER, SYDNEY GRAY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/12/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT
|
|RHODES, BLAKE THAXTON
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
|
|RIVERO, DAVID JULIO
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/28/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH
|
|SMITH, BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 07/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SMITH, JAVONTE EQUAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/12/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SPEED, TE NISIA DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 03/26/2001
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
|
|TUCKER, JOSEPH RYAN
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 01/16/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REKLESS ENDANGERMENT)
|
|VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/01/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|WATKINS, DERRICK PAUL-EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/17/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 12/28/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025
Charge(s):
|