Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

Here are the mug shots:

ADKINS, ANTHONY ISAIAH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 06/09/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE BLACK, JACKSON GARRETT

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/11/2001

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOX, DAVID

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/07/2007

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE CARDEN, KYLE GREGARY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/17/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARNES, JAMYA LEE

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/15/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CATCHINGS, STACY LYNN

Age at Arrest: 46

Date of Birth: 02/27/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE CLARK, AARON JERMAINE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/04/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY COUPLAND, BRIAN MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 03/06/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT CUNNINGHAM, SHERRY MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 01/22/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

PROSTITUTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA DAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 06/20/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION NICHOLSON, JAMES BRODERICK

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 06/30/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) PARRISH, JOSEPH LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 08/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEREZ, CESAR

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/06/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE POSS, BREANNA LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 03/02/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PRESLEY, MICHAEL WAYNE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF RADER, DAWN

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 06/29/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) 3

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA RADER, SYDNEY GRAY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 04/12/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT RHODES, BLAKE THAXTON

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/13/2000

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON RIVERO, DAVID JULIO

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/28/1987

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH SMITH, BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/27/1974

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SMITH, JAVONTE EQUAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 11/12/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY SPEED, TE NISIA DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/26/2001

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE TUCKER, JOSEPH RYAN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 01/16/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (REKLESS ENDANGERMENT) VERGARA, DIEGO ALFREDO

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/01/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS WATKINS, DERRICK PAUL-EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/17/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE WHATLEY, THOMAS ROOSEVELT

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 12/28/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/17/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



