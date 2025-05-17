Latest Headlines

Sublett Gets 15-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting Of Pair At Pinewood Apartments

  • Saturday, May 17, 2025
Gravion Sublett
Gravion Sublett

A man charged in an April 2020 incident in which two men received multiple gunshot wounds has been given a 15-year sentence for facilitation to second-degree murder.

Gravion Sublett also pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated robbery and got a six-year sentence for that.

Rodrell Daniel earlier got a six-year sentence in the same case that happened at the Pinewood Apartments.

On April 7, 2020, Chattanooga police responded to a person shot at 3301 Pinewood Ave. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Erlanger.

An hour later, an investigator began looking to the facts surrounding the incident. According to the police report, he was told another man arrived at Memorial hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds as well.

After reviewing footage from the Pinewood Avenue apartments, Memorial Hospital, and interviewing witnesses, it was determined both victims were shot at the Pinewood Apartments. Both men were initially listed in critical but stable condition.

The next day, the first victim said he provided a place for a $2,800 meth deal. He said after negotiations had ended, the two dealers - “Bo and Gravy” - went outside, but a minute later Bo came back and pointed a handgun at the victim.

According to the police report, the victim and Bo began to fight over the gun, and then Bo shot him in the back. At this point, Gravy came in through the back door and began blasting away with another firearm. The victim was hit in the neck after he punched Gravy.

The victim said Gravy also shot the second victim during this incident. Gravy was later identified as Gravion Sublett. On April 10, the victim identified Sublett in a photo lineup, but could not identify “Bo.”

According to the police report, a witness identified Bo as Rodrell Daniel during an interview on April 21.

District Attorney Coty Wamp earlier said of the case, "This was a complicated case with unusual circumstances. My office would not have indicted it the way it was indicted. Evidentiary issues combined with victim and witness issues led to the resolution."

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2025
Fischer's Big Day Not Enough As Vols Lose Another Series; Tennessee #8 Seed In SEC Tournament
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2025
Pickens Shines As #7 Lady Vols Advance To Knoxville Regional Final
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2025
Eight Birdies Propel Vidrine To Signal Mountain Lead
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2025
Baylor Soccer Loses 3-1 In State Final Eight
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2025
Blackman Forces Third Game In TSSAA Baseball Sectional With Cleveland
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/17/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS,ANTHONY ... more

Sublett Gets 15-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting Of Pair At Pinewood Apartments
Sublett Gets 15-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting Of Pair At Pinewood Apartments
  • 5/17/2025

A man charged in an April 2020 incident in which two men received multiple gunshot wounds has been given a 15-year sentence for facilitation to second-degree murder. Gravion Sublett also pleaded ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADAMS,ANDREW ... more

Breaking News
Cleveland, Tn., Schools Proposes 2 New Elementary Schools
  • 5/16/2025
Former House Speaker, Aide Found Guilty In Federal Fraud Case
  • 5/16/2025
Swim Portion Of Ironman Chattanooga Cancelled Due To Swift Flowing River
  • 5/16/2025
Beer Board Trying To Figure Out Who Owns Uptown Reload
  • 5/16/2025
Truck Driver Charged In I-75 Wreck At East Ridge Makes Bond
  • 5/16/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
It’s Time To Stop Playing State Representative And Be One
  • 5/17/2025
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
  • 5/16/2025
What Happened Monday At The Regional Planning Commission Meeting?
  • 5/16/2025
Sports
Pickens Shines As #7 Lady Vols Advance To Knoxville Regional Final
  • 5/17/2025
Fischer's Big Day Not Enough As Vols Lose Another Series; Tennessee #8 Seed In SEC Tournament
  • 5/17/2025
Eight Birdies Propel Vidrine To Signal Mountain Lead
  • 5/17/2025
Lookouts Losing Streak Reaches Seven
  • 5/17/2025
#7 Lady Vols Explode For 17 Runs In NCAA Regional Opener
  • 5/17/2025
Happenings
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
  • 5/15/2025
Profiles Of Valor: CSM Matt Williams (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CSM Matt Williams (USA)
  • 5/16/2025
Poston Book Nominated For Georgia Author Of The Year Award
Poston Book Nominated For Georgia Author Of The Year Award
  • 5/16/2025
7 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
7 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
  • 5/16/2025
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Held
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Held
  • 5/16/2025
Entertainment
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
It’s Time To Stop Playing State Representative And Be One
  • 5/17/2025
Dining
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Food Bank Has Plant Giveaway For Your Garden
  • 5/13/2025
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
Jefferson’s Restaurants Announce Inaugural “Teacher Of The Year” Winners
  • 5/6/2025
Business
Watts Bar Unit 2 Completes Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 5/16/2025
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Declines
  • 5/15/2025
Georgia's Unemployment Rate Holds At 3.6% For 11 Consecutive Months
  • 5/15/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
  • 5/16/2025
Local Students Named To Belhaven Spring Honors
  • 5/16/2025
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
  • 5/15/2025
Living Well
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 5/16/2025
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
  • 5/15/2025
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
  • 5/15/2025
Memories
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
Outdoors
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
  • 5/16/2025
Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation And Youth Engagement With 2 Signature Cycling Events
  • 5/15/2025
Boat Operator Dies At Dale Hollow Reservoir
  • 5/15/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/14/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
  • 5/14/2025
Obituaries
Lee Ann Wilkerson
Lee Ann Wilkerson
  • 5/18/2025
Sambra Jean Osborne
Sambra Jean Osborne
  • 5/17/2025
Tom F. Neal, Jr.
Tom F. Neal, Jr.
  • 5/17/2025
Government
Walnut Street Bridge To Serve As Key Feature Of IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Race
  • 5/16/2025
Dalton City Councilman Nicky Lama Announces Candidacy For Re-Election
  • 5/15/2025
Meth Found In Vehicle - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/16/2025