Man Shot After Ramming His Car Into Deputy's Patrol Vehicle

HCSO deputies received a hit from an Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) Sunday around 10 p.m. regarding a vehicle wanted in three separate jurisdictions including Hamilton County, Bradley County, and Walker County. The charges out of Bradley County and Walker County were for felony related charges.The vehicle turned into the parking lot of the Circle K/McDonalds at 4608 Highway 58. Once additional law enforcement personnel arrived, they attempted a take-down at the back end of the building in a safe location.The suspect immediately recognized what was happening and utilized his vehicle as a weapon and rammed a deputy’s patrol unit.In response to the immediate threat, multiple HCSO deputies and Chattanooga Police Department officers discharged their firearms. The suspect was struck and has been transported to a local medical facility for treatment.No HCSO deputies or Chattanooga Police Department officers were injured during the incident.Sheriff Austin Garrett, standing with Chief John Chambers, provided the following statement: “This is something that our deputies, Chattanooga officers and law enforcement across this county do on a daily basis. They work to capture fugitives and people who are terrorizing the streets of this county. Our deputies and officers do an incredibly good job at protecting this county. Tonight was one of those times. Unfortunately, this suspect chose to use a vehicle as a weapon against law enforcement. What other result do you expect to happen, but what happened tonight. I am thankful that our deputies and officers are ok.”“Tonight’s events are another example of the risks our officers and deputies face in the line of duty,” said CPD Chief John Chambers. “They placed themselves between an imminent threat and the community they’ve sworn to protect. I take great pride in serving alongside these men and women who consistently demonstrate such courage and dedication.”As is standard procedure, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp has directed the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to conduct an inquiry into the facts of this evening’s deputy and Officer -involved shooting. Those findings will be shared with General Wamp once they have completed their inquiry.As per policy, the deputies and officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. Any additional details or information related to this event will be released from the TBI.Any further questions regarding this incident should be directed to the Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.