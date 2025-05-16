Cleveland, Tn., Schools Proposes 2 New Elementary Schools

As Cleveland continues to grow, Cleveland City Schools "is taking a strategic and proactive step forward" with a proposal to build two new community elementary schools, officials said.

One is planned in the northeast and one in the southwest part of the city.

Officials said, "These schools are designed to meet rising enrollment needs and ensure every student has access to a high-quality, neighborhood-based community school.

"With more than 5,500 new homes approved in Cleveland since 2021, student enrollment is steadily increasing. The district’s proposal represents a significant investment in the future of Cleveland’s children and neighborhoods, addressing projected growth before overcrowding strains existing facilities.

"This proposal is the result of months of collaboration between Cleveland City Schools, city planners, and local leaders, carefully aligned with the region’s 20-Year Urban Growth Map, which was approved in March. The new schools are planned in areas identified as priority growth zones to balance enrollment across the district and maintain manageable class sizes.

This plan builds on the district’s 2021 Future Facilities Study, which has been updated with the latest data on city growth and enrollment trends."

A City School Investment Ad Hoc Committee – consisting of three Cleveland City Council members and three Cleveland City School Board members – will be formed to coordinate planning efforts to identify properties for the construction of the community schools. The committee will also explore ways to secure funding as well as establish a timeline for school development.

“Together, we have carefully reviewed growth trends and worked to chart the best path forward, ensuring that new residential developments are matched with the educational infrastructure our community needs,” said Dr. Jeff Elliott, Director of Schools. “We look forward to the next phase, focusing on securing property and beginning the design process for these new schools.”

While the immediate focus is on addressing growth in new city communities, Cleveland City Schools also plans to expand the high school footprint in future years and explore ways to support the district’s growing middle school population. These long-term strategies are essential to ensuring that every level of the school system remains equipped to serve the city’s students as Cleveland continues to thrive, it was stated.

Cleveland City Schools encourages families, neighbors, and community leaders to stay engaged and informed as this proposal moves forward. This project is a critical step to ensure that Cleveland’s schools grow alongside the city - providing opportunities for every student, every day.