Pair Charged In Rossville Boulevard Shooting That Killed 1 Man, Left Another In Critical Condition

The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested 19-year-old Roberto Carlos Meja-Chakate and 23-year-old Jerry Juarez-Bernabe in relation to a murder on Rossville Boulevard on Saturday.





At 11:14 p.m., CPD responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard. When the officers arrived at the scene they found three shooting victims, a 33-year-old man that was deceased, a 44-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, and a 29-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.





Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. They transported two of the victims to a local hospital.





CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene,





The preliminary investigation shows the victims were in a Nissan Frontier truck and pulled into the parking lot of a bar on Rossville Boulevard. The two suspects, without being provoked, both produced firearms and fired multiple times at the victims. The driver, one of the victims, attempted to drive away but crashed a short distance away.





The suspects drove away in a dark gray Nissan Altima. The suspect vehicle description was broadcast to CPD and other nearby agencies. Officers with the East Ridge Police Department (ERPD) observed the suspect vehicle in their jurisdiction. The suspects bailed out of the vehicle and ran, but were apprehended by East Ridge police officers.





The Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Meja-Chakate and Juarez-Bernabe with first-degree-murder. They were arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center,





Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

