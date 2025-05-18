Latest Headlines

Pair Charged In Rossville Boulevard Shooting That Killed 1 Man, Left Another In Critical Condition

  • Sunday, May 18, 2025
The Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) arrested 19-year-old Roberto Carlos Meja-Chakate and 23-year-old Jerry Juarez-Bernabe in relation to a murder on Rossville Boulevard on Saturday.

At 11:14 p.m., CPD responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Rossville Boulevard.  When the officers arrived at the scene they found three shooting victims, a 33-year-old man that was deceased, a 44-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, and a 29-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.  They transported two of the victims to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation and the Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene,

The preliminary investigation shows the victims were in a Nissan Frontier truck and pulled into the parking lot of a bar on Rossville Boulevard.  The two suspects, without being provoked, both produced firearms and fired multiple times at the victims.  The driver, one of the victims, attempted to drive away but crashed a short distance away.

The suspects drove away in a dark gray Nissan Altima.  The suspect vehicle description was broadcast to CPD and other nearby agencies.  Officers with the East Ridge Police Department (ERPD) observed the suspect vehicle in their jurisdiction.  The suspects bailed out of the vehicle and ran, but were apprehended by East Ridge police officers.

The Homicide Unit obtained arrest warrants charging Meja-Chakate and Juarez-Bernabe with first-degree-murder.  They were arrested and transported to the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center,

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.
==
Latest Headlines
Pair Charged In Rossville Boulevard Shooting That Killed 1 Man, Left Another In Critical Condition
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2025
Lookouts Snap Streak With 7-4 Victory
  • Sports
  • 5/18/2025
PHOTOS: Baylor Softball Defeats Tipton-Rosemark
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/18/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/18/2025
Fischer's Big Day Not Enough As Vols Lose Another Series; Tennessee #8 Seed In SEC Tournament
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2025
Pickens Shines As #7 Lady Vols Advance To Knoxville Regional Final
  • Sports
  • 5/17/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/18/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ADKINS,ANTHONY ... more

Incline To Reopen By July 14
  • 5/17/2025

The Incline Railway will reopen no later than July 14, with timber and rail going in through May and new cable being strung in June. Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority officials ... more

Sublett Gets 15-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting Of Pair At Pinewood Apartments
Sublett Gets 15-Year Sentence In 2020 Shooting Of Pair At Pinewood Apartments
  • 5/17/2025

A man charged in an April 2020 incident in which two men received multiple gunshot wounds has been given a 15-year sentence for facilitation to second-degree murder. Gravion Sublett also pleaded ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/17/2025
Cleveland, Tn., Schools Proposes 2 New Elementary Schools
  • 5/16/2025
Former House Speaker, Aide Found Guilty In Federal Fraud Case
  • 5/16/2025
Swim Portion Of Ironman Chattanooga Cancelled Due To Swift Flowing River
  • 5/16/2025
Beer Board Trying To Figure Out Who Owns Uptown Reload
  • 5/16/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Ask Governor's Help On THCA Bill, Immigrants
  • 5/18/2025
It’s Time To Stop Playing State Representative And Be One
  • 5/17/2025
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
Jerry Summers: The Egg And I
  • 5/16/2025
Sports
Pickens Shines As #7 Lady Vols Advance To Knoxville Regional Final
  • 5/17/2025
Fischer's Big Day Not Enough As Vols Lose Another Series; Tennessee #8 Seed In SEC Tournament
  • 5/17/2025
Lookouts Snap Streak With 7-4 Victory
  • 5/18/2025
Eight Birdies Propel Vidrine To Signal Mountain Lead
  • 5/17/2025
Lookouts Losing Streak Reaches Seven
  • 5/17/2025
Happenings
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
Coveted Liberty Bell Award Goes To Longtime Broadcaster Earl Freudenberg
  • 5/15/2025
Profiles Of Valor: CSM Matt Williams (USA)
Profiles Of Valor: CSM Matt Williams (USA)
  • 5/16/2025
Poston Book Nominated For Georgia Author Of The Year Award
Poston Book Nominated For Georgia Author Of The Year Award
  • 5/16/2025
7 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
7 Chattanooga Girl Scouts Achieve Highest Honor
  • 5/16/2025
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Held
Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony Is Held
  • 5/16/2025
Entertainment
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
Texas String Assembly Plays At Reflection Riding's Campfire Concert
  • 5/15/2025
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
Road To Nightfall Winners At Nightfall This Friday
  • 5/13/2025
Riverfront Nights To Kick Off On May 31
  • 5/13/2025
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
Spatial Effects Bluegrass Band Playing At Cohutta General Store May 17
  • 5/13/2025
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
WUTC’s Richard Winham Announces Retirement; Public Invited To Celebrate At June 22 Benefit Concert
  • 5/13/2025
Opinion
From The Best To The Best - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Cruelty Is The Point - And Response
  • 5/15/2025
Ask Governor's Help On THCA Bill, Immigrants
  • 5/18/2025
Dining
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
North Georgia BBQ Team Garners 3rd Place In High On The Hog BBQ Contest
  • 5/18/2025
VTX Club On Georgia Avenue Features Indoor Golf Simulators; White Duck Taco Has McCallie Avenue Spot
  • 5/16/2025
Food Bank Has Plant Giveaway For Your Garden
  • 5/13/2025
Business
Mark Harrison Named Terracon Vice President
Mark Harrison Named Terracon Vice President
  • 5/18/2025
Watts Bar Unit 2 Completes Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 5/16/2025
Tennessee Unemployment Rate Declines
  • 5/15/2025
Real Estate
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
Riverview Mansion Sells For $5.4 Million
  • 5/15/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 5/15/2025
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
Dalton Celebrates Groundbreaking Of Hamilton Street Rural Workforce Housing Project
  • 5/15/2025
Student Scene
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
Kai Ryals Accepted To Telluride Association Summer Seminar
  • 5/16/2025
Local Students Named To Belhaven Spring Honors
  • 5/16/2025
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
Cami Dragoo Awarded 1st Place In Inaugural D.A.R.E. Program Essay At CSAS
  • 5/15/2025
Living Well
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
Associates Receive Heart Of Hamilton Awards For Exceptional Acts
  • 5/16/2025
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
Dr. Andrew Carlone Joins Center For Sports Medicine And Orthopaedics
  • 5/15/2025
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
East Hamilton’s Newest Memory Care Community Prepares To Welcome Its 1st Residents
  • 5/15/2025
Memories
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
Elizabeth Parham Robnett, 1919 – 2023, To Be Honored June 8
  • 5/15/2025
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
Chattanooga's Olympia Park And The Fourth Of July 1902
  • 5/10/2025
"Dead Men Do Tell Tales: Captain John Farquahr’s Story" Program Planned For May 24
  • 5/9/2025
Outdoors
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
Trammell Street Community Garden Opens For Cultivation In Dalton
  • 5/16/2025
Chattanooga Celebrates Active Transportation And Youth Engagement With 2 Signature Cycling Events
  • 5/15/2025
Boat Operator Dies At Dale Hollow Reservoir
  • 5/15/2025
Travel
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
McLemore Resort’s Hotel Recognized As Best New Build For Curio Collection
  • 5/13/2025
Ten Ruminations (Or Lessons) From 11 Years Living Abroad
  • 5/6/2025
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
New Film At The Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater Showcases Earth’s Largest Land Animal On Chattanooga’s Biggest Screen
  • 5/1/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
Bob Tamasy: What 'Ditches' Are You Willing To Dig?
  • 5/16/2025
"I'm Going To Do My Part" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/14/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
Red Back Hymnal Singing May 18 Features Les Butler And Old Time Preachers Quartet
  • 5/14/2025
Obituaries
Peggy Lane Pryor
Peggy Lane Pryor
  • 5/18/2025
Jimmy Ray Lee
Jimmy Ray Lee
  • 5/18/2025
Bea Harvill
Bea Harvill
  • 5/18/2025
Government
Walnut Street Bridge To Serve As Key Feature Of IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Race
  • 5/16/2025
Dalton City Councilman Nicky Lama Announces Candidacy For Re-Election
  • 5/15/2025
Meth Found In Vehicle - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 5/16/2025