Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Saturday, May 17, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,ANDREW DAVID
11721 CRESTWOOD TRAIL HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ADAMS,LLOYD PAUL
4090 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
54 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCE
VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURIN
VOP SCHEDULE II DRUG VIOLATION
VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BROWN,SYLTRESHA LASHEL
4880 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374161813
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BURKHART,APRIL LYNETTE
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373795642
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
East Ridge
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CALLOWAY,PERRY SHERORD
3865 AGWELA DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

CARTER,LAWANNA TANGERIA
1510 WASHINGTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

COFFMAN,JASON MIKEAL
6301 BONNY OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37917
Age at Arrest:
44 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CRAWFORD,JOSH CHEVY
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest:
19 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DAILEY,MICHAEL L
6918 AUTUMN LAKE TR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

DAVIS,BRIANNA LEIGH
4715 TARPON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY

DIBBLE,ELLIOT MCNALLY
1058 WHIPPORWILL DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

EATON,TEDRA LYNN
4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FITZPATRICK,DANAE D
1059 HURICANE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

GOMEZ,ADYLENY
1907 MORRISON LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

GRAVITT,ELIJAH JAMES
61 GRAVITT DRIVE RISING FAWN, 30738
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HALL,JAMES WILLIAM
4924 WILLOW LAWN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HEADRICK,ALICIA MARIE
8122 ROYAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HESS,TODD HURLEY
184 TIMBERLAKE DR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075
Age at Arrest:
61 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

HITCHCOCK,KAYLA BRITTANY
4204 WILLARD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOLLIS,COY ALLEN
11652 HOLLY CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

HOOT,MICHELE LEE
5617 ALABAMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest:
58 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HUNT,OCIE JAMALL
620 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

JURGENS,TANNER DUSTIN
3233 INDIAN CREEK RD PULASKI, 384787357
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

LANIER,MICHAEL BLAKE
260 GREENBUSH RD LA FAYETTE, 307285044
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

LONG,COURRIE LEFORREST
214 W 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MAYES,DEXTER MONTRELL
1007 N Hickory St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

MAYES,JENNIFER LEIGH
3129 CHICKALILY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MCGLAMERY,COLLEN LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
BURGLARY OF AUTO

MCKEVIE,JASON DEVON
2009 SHERMAN ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374064536
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MOORE,MICHAEL LAMONT
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PASLEY,GREGORY LAMAR
225 W LEWIS STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest:
50 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
STALKING
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
HARASSMENT

PATTERSON,KEVIN DANIEL
902 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

PATTON,TYLER LEVON
3548 COTTONWOOD LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374062715
Age at Arrest:
30 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FTA)

PEREZ PEREZ,JORGE LUIS
1811 E 12TH ST APT 9 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
40 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

PRESLEY,MICHAEL
2003 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAY,ERIC DEWAYNE
280 W 38TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RIGSBY,JACOB MICHAEL
7460 MISS MADISON WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
18 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ROGERS,KENNETH CHARLES
9233 DALLAS HOLLOW RD SODDY DAISY, 373799005
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Soddy Daisy PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

SHIRLEY,TEDDY FRANK
158 SMOKETREE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
DUI 2ND

SIHARATH,GAVIN DEFOREST
7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH,SHONNA LYNN
9122 INTEGRA HILLS OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

SPRINGS,DSHUNTI M
728 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest:
22 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
ASSAULT
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WILDE,JESSICA ANN
5026 HUNTERVILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL
2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, LLOYD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CRAWFORD, JOSH CHEVY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/31/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DAILEY, MICHAEL L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DIBBLE, ELLIOT MCNALLY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
FITZPATRICK, DANAE D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/15/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HALL, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
HEADRICK, ALICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLIS, COY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUNT, OCIE JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
LANIER, MICHAEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
  • AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
MAYES, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
  • BURGLARY OF AUTO
MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • STALKING
  • UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
  • HARASSMENT
PATTERSON, KEVIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FTA)
PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
PRESLEY, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAY, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RIGSBY, JACOB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/18/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SHIRLEY, TEDDY FRANK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • DUI 2ND
SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
   
SPRINGS, DSHUNTI M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WILDE, JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)




