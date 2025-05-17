Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, LLOYD PAUL
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 11/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/19/1986
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/18/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/29/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|CRAWFORD, JOSH CHEVY
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 03/31/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|DAILEY, MICHAEL L
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/06/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|DIBBLE, ELLIOT MCNALLY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/08/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
|FITZPATRICK, DANAE D
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/15/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|HALL, JAMES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/27/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|HEADRICK, ALICIA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 04/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/21/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|HOLLIS, COY ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 08/26/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|HUNT, OCIE JAMALL
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/13/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|LANIER, MICHAEL BLAKE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/02/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|MAYES, JENNIFER LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 11/21/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 07/13/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 08/09/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 09/07/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- STALKING
- UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
- HARASSMENT
|PATTERSON, KEVIN DANIEL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/21/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
|PATTON, TYLER LEVON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 03/05/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FTA)
|PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 11/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
|PRESLEY, MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 11/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RAY, ERIC DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 03/24/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|RIGSBY, JACOB MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 05/18/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 10/19/1965
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
|SHIRLEY, TEDDY FRANK
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/14/1975
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 01/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|SPRINGS, DSHUNTI M
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/06/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|WILDE, JESSICA ANN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/12/1989
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 12/03/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
|WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 08/12/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
