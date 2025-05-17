Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ADAMS,ANDREW DAVID

11721 CRESTWOOD TRAIL HARRISON, 37416

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



ADAMS,LLOYD PAUL

4090 TEAKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

54 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCE

VOP POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SHIRLEY,TEDDY FRANK158 SMOKETREE CIRCLE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest:49 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:DUI 2NDSIHARATH,GAVIN DEFOREST7220 FAIRBANKS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:27 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARSMITH,SHONNA LYNN9122 INTEGRA HILLS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:SPRINGS,DSHUNTI M728 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest:22 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWILDE,JESSICA ANN5026 HUNTERVILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:WILLIAMS,DARRYL MICHAEL2112 DELANO DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:HC Sheriff

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, LLOYD PAUL

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 11/01/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA BURKHART, APRIL LYNETTE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/19/1986

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) CALLOWAY, PERRY SHERORD

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/05/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARTER, LAWANNA TANGERIA

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 02/18/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COFFMAN, JASON MIKEAL

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/29/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA CRAWFORD, JOSH CHEVY

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 03/31/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) DAILEY, MICHAEL L

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/06/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DIBBLE, ELLIOT MCNALLY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 09/08/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER FITZPATRICK, DANAE D

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 02/15/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HALL, JAMES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/27/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

HEADRICK, ALICIA MARIE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 04/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HITCHCOCK, KAYLA BRITTANY

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/21/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA HOLLIS, COY ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 08/26/1987

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR HUNT, OCIE JAMALL

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 11/13/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT LANIER, MICHAEL BLAKE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/02/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LONG, COURRIE LEFORREST

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/04/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS MAYES, DEXTER MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 01/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MAYES, JENNIFER LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 11/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCGLAMERY, COLLEN LEE

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 07/13/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

BURGLARY OF AUTO MOORE, MICHAEL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 08/09/1983

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PASLEY, GREGORY LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 09/07/1974

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

STALKING

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE

HARASSMENT PATTERSON, KEVIN DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 01/21/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED PATTON, TYLER LEVON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 03/05/1995

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( FTA) PEREZ PEREZ, JORGE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 11/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION PRESLEY, MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 11/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT RAY, ERIC DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 03/24/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT RIGSBY, JACOB MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 05/18/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ROGERS, KENNETH CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 57

Date of Birth: 10/19/1965

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) SHIRLEY, TEDDY FRANK

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 07/14/1975

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

DUI 2ND SIHARATH, GAVIN DEFOREST

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 01/17/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

SPRINGS, DSHUNTI M

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 12/06/2002

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER

PUBLIC INTOXICATION WILDE, JESSICA ANN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/12/1989

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WYNN, DEJAIDA DYNISE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 12/03/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY WYNN, TARESHA MONIQUE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 08/12/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/16/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



