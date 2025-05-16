Former House Speaker, Aide Found Guilty In Federal Fraud Case

Former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide, Cade Cothren, were found guilty in a federal fraud case by a Nashville jury on Friday afternoon.

Casada was ruled guilty of 17 of 19 charges, while Cothren was found guilty on all counts.

They face up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing will be by Judge Eli Richardson.

The jury deliberated over three days.

Former state Rep. Robin Smith of Hixson testified against Casada and Cothren. She earlier pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren.

The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents.

Ms. Smith at one time headed the county and the state Republican Party.

Rep. Esther Helton Haynes and former Rep. Patsy Hazlewood were among government witnesses.

Current House Speaker Cameron Sexton was expected to testify, but was not called.