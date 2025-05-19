Man Found Dead After Catoosa County House Fire

The Catoosa County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and coroner are investigating a fire that erupted Monday afternoon at a home where a deceased man was found inside.

A call came into Catoosa County E-911 just before 3 p.m. reporting smoke coming from a house on Lillian Drive. When firefighters arrived they found fire and smoke in the front of the house. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the living room where a lifeless man was found.

The cause of the fire and death of the person inside is under investigation.

His identity is being withheld until family are notified.