Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Friday, June 13, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ATKISSON,CARRIE ANNETTE
3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

BAILEY,AVEUS MARQUEL
5701 JANA LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BEARD,MARCELL JERMEZ
4400 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO

BEARD,MARCELL JERMEZ
4400 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BRAGG,RAMONE RASHAAD
1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARTO

BRITTON,TOYA SHELI
1418 CAROLSALE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

COLLIER,ANDRE JAMASON
3956 WEDD OAKS COURTS HARRISON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
47 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

COX,CHRISTIAN TYLER
170 BRIDGE ST, GRAYVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

CROOK,NEWELL BRAD
2567 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HERNANDEZ SALES,CONDE ISMAEL
5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Tenn Hwy Patrol
Charges:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

JACKSON,MARKEL WILLIAM
7488 MADELIA CT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE
1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSS OF HEROIN
POSS OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE
1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VOP

MOSS,EDWARD MAURICE
7331 MIDFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
57 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY

NICHOLSON,KRYSTAL LYNNETTE
3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 701 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
41 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

PAYNE,KELNEYSHIA JASHIA
220 CULVER ST APT 9 RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SHEPARD,MERLIN S
4091 INTEL LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 374155815
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)

SMITH,SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BEARD, MARCELL JERMEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARTO
COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
COX, CHRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
CROOK, NEWELL BRAD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HERNANDEZ SALES, CONDE ISMAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
MEEKS, CASSIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF HEROIN
  • POSS OF MARIJUANA
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
NICHOLSON, KRYSTAL LYNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
PAYNE, KELNEYSHIA JASHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SHEPARD, MERLIN S
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
  • PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 6/13/2025
UTC's Wharton Releases Statement On House v. NCAA Settlement
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2025
17 Lee Athletes Named To Gulf South Spring All-Academic Team
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2025
Chattanooga FC Women Host Atlanta Fire In Final Regular Season Home Match
  • Sports
  • 6/12/2025
Chris Devaney To Manage Gubernatorial Campaign Of John Rose
  • Government
  • 6/12/2025
County To Issue Request For Information To Explore Redevelopment Opportunities At Former Justice Building
  • Breaking News
  • 6/12/2025
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/13/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) ATKISSON,CARRIE ... more

County To Issue Request For Information To Explore Redevelopment Opportunities At Former Justice Building
  • 6/12/2025

Hamilton County is issuing a Request for Information (RFI) to evaluate potential redevelopment or adaptive reuse of the former Hamilton County Justice Building, located at 601 Walnut St. The ... more

Lookout Mountain School Suffers Significant Storm Damage; Additional Playground Space Sought On Lookout
  • 6/12/2025

The Lookout Mountain, Tn. budget for 2025-2026 was given final approval at the commission meeting Tuesday night. Some items of interest include paving where it is most needed. West Brow Road ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/12/2025
Blackburn Introduces Bill To End Taxpayer Funding For NPR And PBS
  • 6/11/2025
Plans Forming For Multiple Uses For Hawk Hill After Lookouts Leave, Including Park
  • 6/11/2025
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests On Animal Cruelty Charges In Walker County
Animal Welfare Check Leads To 2 Arrests On Animal Cruelty Charges In Walker County
  • 6/11/2025
County, School System Propose $8.55 Million Investment To Address School Facility Needs
  • 6/11/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Additional Considerations With Moving The Mental Hospital To Erlanger
  • 6/11/2025
A Dinner That Abe Lincoln Would Not Want To Attend - And Response (4)
  • 6/10/2025
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Looking Ahead To Next Season
Dan Fleser: Vols Looking Ahead To Next Season
  • 6/12/2025
Golf Notebook: Three Tennesseans Vie For U.S. Senior Open Invites
Golf Notebook: Three Tennesseans Vie For U.S. Senior Open Invites
  • 6/11/2025
Randy Smith: Murray State Is CWS Cinderella
Randy Smith: Murray State Is CWS Cinderella
  • 6/11/2025
Football TV Windows, Two Additional Game Times Announced
  • 6/11/2025
Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Biloxi
  • 6/10/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Association To Meet June 13
  • 6/11/2025
Flag Day Patriots Event Set For June 14
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
  • 6/7/2025
Colonel Edna Cummings (U.S. Army Ret.) Lectures On The 6888th Central Postal Battalion June 21
Colonel Edna Cummings (U.S. Army Ret.) Lectures On The 6888th Central Postal Battalion June 21
  • 6/12/2025
Ruby Falls Donates Adventure Passes To Chattanooga Public Library And Cherokee Regional Library System
Ruby Falls Donates Adventure Passes To Chattanooga Public Library And Cherokee Regional Library System
  • 6/12/2025
Entertainment
WTCI President And CEO Bob Culkeen Joins PBS Board Of Directors
  • 6/11/2025
McLemore Resort's Songwriter's Series Features Chris Gelbaudo And Lauren Jenkins; Levi Ouimet To Open
  • 6/12/2025
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
Joe C. DeVille Cover Band Headlines Summer Nights
  • 6/11/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 6/12/2025
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/10/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Dining
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Opening At Former St. John's Site
  • 6/9/2025
Business
Tennessee American Water Recognized For Excellence In Water Quality By Partnership For Safe Water
  • 6/12/2025
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 6/10/2025
Chattanooga Gas Shares Safety Tips To Prepare For Hurricane Season
  • 6/10/2025
Real Estate
Year-Long "Luxury Condominiums" Development Begins In Chattanooga's Southside
  • 6/12/2025
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Ellis Gardner: May Market Report
  • 6/12/2025
Student Scene
CSCC Announces Partnership For Foster Youth
CSCC Announces Partnership For Foster Youth
  • 6/12/2025
McCallie Father-Son Weekend 2025 Sees Record Attendance
  • 6/12/2025
GNTC’s Automation Engineering Technology Program Optimizes Graduates’ Career Choices
GNTC’s Automation Engineering Technology Program Optimizes Graduates’ Career Choices
  • 6/12/2025
Living Well
TABC Issues Guidance On Hemp-Derived Cannabinoid Regulation
  • 6/11/2025
United Way Commits $600,000 Through Bridge Fund To Meet Urgent Basic Needs
  • 6/10/2025
Parkridge West Hospital Announces ER Renovation
  • 6/10/2025
Memories
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
Chattanooga Preservationists Hoping For Medical Arts Building Miracle
  • 6/11/2025
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Is Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
  • 6/10/2025
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Travel
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
Church
Holston United Methodists Approve Resolution Against Christian Nationalism
  • 6/12/2025
Youth Day At St. Paul A.M.E. Church Is June 22
Youth Day At St. Paul A.M.E. Church Is June 22
  • 6/11/2025
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
  • 6/10/2025
Obituaries
Billie Sandra Orr Armstrong
Billie Sandra Orr Armstrong
  • 6/12/2025
Phyllis Harden Oliver
Phyllis Harden Oliver
  • 6/12/2025
Gardner Byron Scott
Gardner Byron Scott
  • 6/12/2025
Government
Chris Devaney To Manage Gubernatorial Campaign Of John Rose
  • 6/12/2025
Transition Announced For Tennessee General Services
  • 6/11/2025
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
  • 6/10/2025