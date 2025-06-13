Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)
ATKISSON,CARRIE ANNETTE
3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
49 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BRITTON,TOYA SHELI
1418 CAROLSALE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
51 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
CROOK,NEWELL BRAD
2567 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JACKSON,MARKEL WILLIAM
7488 MADELIA CT HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
SMITH,SHONIQUE NECHELLE
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Collegedale PD
Charges:
Here are the mug shots:
|BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/29/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|BEARD, MARCELL JERMEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/22/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARTO
|
|COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON
Age at Arrest: 47
Date of Birth: 04/02/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|COX, CHRISTIAN TYLER
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/03/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
|
|CROOK, NEWELL BRAD
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/17/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|HERNANDEZ SALES, CONDE ISMAEL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 01/23/1992
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
|
|MEEKS, CASSIE DENISE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/03/1998
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- POSS OF HEROIN
- POSS OF MARIJUANA
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
|
|NICHOLSON, KRYSTAL LYNNETTE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
|
|PAYNE, KELNEYSHIA JASHIA
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 03/11/2005
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
|
|SHEPARD, MERLIN S
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/17/1974
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD
Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025
Charge(s):
- PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)
|