Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ATKISSON,CARRIE ANNETTE

3901 KINGS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

49 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BAILEY,AVEUS MARQUEL

5701 JANA LANE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BEARD,MARCELL JERMEZ

4400 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) CATOO



BEARD,MARCELL JERMEZ

4400 DELASHMITT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BRAGG,RAMONE RASHAAD

1409 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063503

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARTO



BRITTON,TOYA SHELI

1418 CAROLSALE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

51 years old

Arresting Agency:

Collegedale PD

Charges:



COLLIER,ANDRE JAMASON

3956 WEDD OAKS COURTS HARRISON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

47 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



COX,CHRISTIAN TYLER

170 BRIDGE ST, GRAYVILLE, 37338

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



CROOK,NEWELL BRAD

2567 MURPHY HOLLOW RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HERNANDEZ SALES,CONDE ISMAEL

5501 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Tenn Hwy Patrol

Charges:

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



JACKSON,MARKEL WILLIAM

7488 MADELIA CT HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



MEEKS,CASSIE DENISE

1002 APOXSEE CIR CROSSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

POSS OF HEROIN

POSS OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

Here are the mug shots:

BAILEY, AVEUS MARQUEL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/29/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BEARD, MARCELL JERMEZ

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 04/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT BRAGG, RAMONE RASHAAD

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/22/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BARTO COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON

Age at Arrest: 47

Date of Birth: 04/02/1977

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE COX, CHRISTIAN TYLER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 08/03/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE CROOK, NEWELL BRAD

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/17/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY HERNANDEZ SALES, CONDE ISMAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 01/23/1992

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY MEEKS, CASSIE DENISE

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 05/03/1998

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

POSS OF HEROIN

POSS OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE NICHOLSON, KRYSTAL LYNNETTE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 02/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) PAYNE, KELNEYSHIA JASHIA

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 03/11/2005

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT SHEPARD, MERLIN S

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/17/1974

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 06/12/2025

Charge(s):

PASSING WORTHLESS CHECK(S)



