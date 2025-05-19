Man, 23, Shot And Killed Early Monday Morning In Dalton

The Dalton Police Department is investigating after a 23-year old Dalton man was killed in an early-morning shooting.

Investigators say that they have identified and interviewed the person who shot him and they are still working to determine what caused the shooting. So far, no charges have been filed in the incident. It is possible that the shooting was a case of self-defense.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the area of Scenic Valley Place apartments off of Crawford Street. Police were initially dispatched to a call of a fight involving a person with a gun who was leaving the area in a vehicle. When officers arrived, they were told that shots had been fired. Witnesses at the scene apparently did not know that anyone was hit by gunfire, but responding officers found the victim in the parking lot who had already died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dalton officers stopped several vehicles near the scene that matched the description given by witnesses. One of the vehicles turned out to be the shooter’s vehicle. The people in the vehicle were detained and taken back to the Police Services Center to be interviewed.

Initial information from the investigation indicates that the deceased was brandishing a knife during an altercation near the apartments. Investigators were told that the deceased attacked a man who had a gun who shot him in self-defense. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the altercation. After consultation with the district attorney’s office, all parties involved were released.

This incident is under investigation. At this time, the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notifications. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Tucker at 706 278-9085, extension 9-165.