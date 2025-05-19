County Employees To Get "Measly" 1% Raise, But Also $750 Bonuses In No Tax Increase Budget

County employees will be getting what was termed by County Finance Director Lee Brouner as a "measly" one percent raise in a tight budget. However, they will receive one-time $750 inflation bonuses. The raises cost $2.6 million.

The proposed one-time bonus of $750 for county employees does not apply to elected officials or the county mayor’s office, it was stated.

County Mayor Weston Wamp said one of the biggest drivers of costs was a $3 million rise in health care insurance expenses to $38.1 million.

The total county budget goes from $1,051,452 to $1,095,678. Officials noted that 65 percent of the county budget goes to the county schools.

There will be 16 fewer county employees - dropping to 1,937. Officials said there were over 2,000 county employees in 2023.

The county is boosting appropriations for animal control ($500,000) and for the volunteer fire departments and first responders ($335,000).

The county fund balance (rainy day fund) remains at around $140 million

The county, which just went into a big school building program, faces debt service as of the end of June at $475.5 million.

County Mayor Wamp said the proposed fiscal year 2026 budget proposal "reflects a disciplined and balanced approach - prioritizing public safety, infrastructure, and responsible stewardship -continuing a three-year trend of meeting the county’s needs without raising taxes.

He said, “In a year shaped by inflationary pressures, slower revenue growth, and historic investments to modernize school facilities, we’ve crafted a budget that stays focused on what matters most to the people of Hamilton County: safe communities, reliable infrastructure, and fiscal responsibility.

“We’re proposing a budget that meets essential needs without asking taxpayers for more.

”Public safety is essential for a strong community - and this budget ensures those core services are prioritized. The FY26 budget proposal directs the majority of new revenue to essential public safety services, including the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton County EMS, animal control, and volunteer fire departments - core services that keep our communities safe.

"In an approach that balances fiscal discipline with long-term planning, the FY26 budget proposal comes on the heels of the largest road infrastructure investment in Hamilton County’s history -all without raising taxes.

"Since 2022, the county has paved more than 188 lane miles and committed $19.4 million to road improvements, underscoring the county’s commitment to infrastructure, even in a tight fiscal year.

"This year’s proposal continues the progress with an additional $2.55 million allocation for paving. This year’s budget reaffirms our commitment to the nearly 2,000 county employees who serve Hamilton County every day. Despite a tight fiscal year, the proposed budget includes a modest pay increase for county employees, along with a proposed one-time inflation supplement to help offset cost-of-living challenges - part of the administration’s effort to retain top talent and ensure high-quality public service.

"In addition to targeted investments, we have prioritized fiscal discipline through the work of the County Efficiency Task Force. Over a four-month period, the task force identified $3.7 million in immediate savings by freezing chronically vacant positions, renegotiating contracts, and implementing smarter controls - from printing and phone usage to fleet management. These savings are built into the FY26 budget, reflecting a commitment to responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

"Even in a tight fiscal environment, the FY26 budget meets Hamilton County’s most pressing needs without proposing a tax increase. It reflects a continued commitment to disciplined budgeting -ensuring every dollar aligns with the priorities of the citizens of Hamilton County."

The FY26 budget proposal will be reviewed by the County Commission in the coming weeks, with a final vote expected in mid-June.