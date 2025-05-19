Supt. Robertson Calls Vouchers "Biggest Threats To Public Education Across Our Nation"

County School Supt. Justin Robertson told County Commission members on Monday that school vouchers "are the biggest threat to public education across our nation."

He said the vouchers "have a huge potential to hurt not only the public schools, but also hurt our financial standing as a state."

Citing voucher fiscal issues in Arizona, he said, "It's a huge problem when you budget $300 million and the cost turns out to be a billion."

In Tennessee, funding was set aside for 20,000 vouchers, and over 30,000 applied. He said with 10,000 of the vouchers that for a family of four the total income cannot exceed $173,000, which he called a high figure. He said there is no limit on the other 10,000.

Supt. Robertson said he was surprised that almost all the local private schools wound up participating in the program.

He said under the program rules that some students already attending private schools could get vouchers.

Supt. Robertson said the public schools will have to continue "competing" with the private schools. He said the public schools offer many advantages.

The superintendent told the commission there were significant cuts to reach a balanced budget, including about $4 million in reductions to the central office. Also, principals were told to cut .5 position at their schools.

He said the schools faced up to $12.5 million in increased health care costs.

Supt. Robertson said the schools have been providing bus service from Warner Park morning and afternoon for students at CSAS, who have limited parking (parking is no longer available across Third Street).

He said CARTA may take up some of that slack.

The schools passed on to the charter schools $40,782,000 - up $2.1 million.

Commissioner Joe Graham said the schools should not expect a tax increase next year and "should be getting ready now for another tight year."