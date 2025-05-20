Latest Headlines

Man Arrested After Evading Sheriff's Deputies

  • Tuesday, May 20, 2025

A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after evading authorities in a chase on Cummings Highway

On Tuesday, at approximately 12:20 p.m., a patrol deputy observed a motorcycle with a bent license plate which obstructed the plate number traveling in the 1900 block of Cummings Highway. The deputy attempted a traffic stop; however, the driver failed to comply, initiating a pursuit.

The suspect attempted to evade deputies by cutting through several parking lots. Upon reentering St. Elmo Avenue, he lost control of the motorcycle after driving through a wet area on the roadway and laid the bike down. The suspect then fled on foot, but pursuing deputies quickly apprehended him. 

The driver, later identified as Christopher McMahan, had a backpack in his possession that contained a white powdery substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with mushrooms and a syringe.

McMahan will be charged with the following:

  • Improper display of registration
  • Unlawful removal of registration
  • Felony and misdemeanor evading
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Additional charges pending

McMahan was transported to a local hospital for medical review for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Upon release, he will be transported to the Hamilton County Jail & Detention Center for booking. 

Detective Honored As Officer Of The Month
Kay Arthur, Chattanoogan With International Christian Ministry, Dies At 91
