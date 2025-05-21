Agencies Flood City Council With Appeals For Support In "Tight" Budget

A group of agencies seeking new or continued support from the city appeared before the City Council at a budget hearing on Tuesday night.

Each speaker was given two minutes at the hour-long hearing.

Here are the current proposals from the city and county on supported agencies:

City agency appropriations as recommended by Mayor Tim Kelly include:

AIM Center same $110,000

ArtsBuild same $270,000

Bessie Smith Hall same $90,000

CADAS same $80,000

Carter Street Corporation $200,000

CARTA $7,640,000

Chambliss Center same $205,000

Chattanooga 2.0 zero down from $50,000

Chattanooga Area Food Bank same $80,000

Chattanooga Cares same $105,000

Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce $670,000

Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition $949,252 up from $905,050

Chattanooga Symphony and Opera same $52,000

Chattanooga Room in the Inn same $25,000

Chattanooga Tourism Company, $1,050,000

Children's Advocacy Center same $68,000

CNE $500,000

CO Lab $175,000

Community Haven $750,000

Contemporary Performing Arts same $12,000

Creative Discovery Museum same $26,000

Design Studio $70,000

Enterprise Center $1,700,000

Enterprise South Nature Park $1.2 million

Girls Inc same $45,000

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga $100,000

Helen Ross McNabb Center same $50,000

La Paz same $100,000

Launch Inc same $100,000

Montessori Elementary same $150,000

Partnership for Families/Children same $50,000

Project Return same $200,000

RISE Chattanooga $175,000

Riverpark $1.32 million

Signal Centers same $635,000

Speech and Hearing Center same $55,000

Thrive $80,000

United Way $455,000 down from $467,500

Urban League same $150

UTC Center for Regional Economic Research $40,000

County agency appropriations as recommended by County Mayor Weston Wamp include:

Adult Day Services – Signal Centers $21,000Air Pollution Control Bureau $228,113

Armed Forces Week $25,000

ArtsBuild, $30,000 not included before

CARTA $86,000 zero last year

Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center – National Medal of Honor Convention $50,000

Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce-Community Economic Development, $600,000 same as before

Chattanooga African-American Museum Building Maintenance $147,540

Chattanooga Future Fund $230,000 zero last year

Chattanooga Tourism Company $9,316,500

Children’s Advocacy Center $75,000

Collegedale Public Library, $30,000 same as before

Construction Career Center, $75,000 not included before

Creative Discovery Museum, $50,000 same as before

Family Justice Center $150,000

Hamilton County Fair $150,000

Humane Educational Society $900,000

Imagination Library – Signal Centers, $50,000 same as before

Junior Achievement of Chattanooga, same as before $30,000

Partnership for Families/Children $250,000

Regional Council of Governments and SETDD, $81,903 same as before

Sports & Events Corporation $500,000

Tennessee Interstate Conservancy, LLC (Interstate Beautification) $62,500

Thrive Regional Partnership, $100,000 up $50,000

United Way 211 $100,000

Young Lives – Teenage Moms Program $50,000

Hamilton County Hazardous Materials Team $102,165

Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department $690,979

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department $525,160

Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department $165,884

Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Squad $102,467

Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department $582,211

Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department $78,348

Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services $199,841

Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department $272,447

Hamilton County Stars $123,467

Flattop Volunteer Fire Department $91,708

Pursuit of Happiness asked $184,000, not in budget

Boys and Girls Club asked $225,000, not in budget

Alton Park Development Corp asked $70,000, not in budget

Enterprise Center asked $25,000, not in budget