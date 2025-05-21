Agencies Flood City Council With Appeals For Support In "Tight" Budget

A group of agencies seeking new or continued support from the city appeared before the City Council at a budget hearing on Tuesday night.
Each speaker was given two minutes at the hour-long hearing.
Here are the current proposals from the city and county on supported agencies:
City agency appropriations as recommended by Mayor Tim Kelly include:
AIM Center same $110,000
ArtsBuild same $270,000
Bessie Smith Hall same $90,000
CADAS same $80,000
Carter Street Corporation $200,000
CARTA $7,640,000
Chambliss Center same $205,000
Chattanooga 2.0 zero down from $50,000
Chattanooga Area Food Bank same $80,000
Chattanooga Cares same $105,000
Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce $670,000
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition $949,252 up from $905,050
Chattanooga Symphony and Opera same $52,000
Chattanooga Room in the Inn same $25,000
Chattanooga Tourism Company, $1,050,000
Children's Advocacy Center same $68,000
CNE $500,000
CO Lab $175,000
Community Haven $750,000
Contemporary Performing Arts same $12,000
Creative Discovery Museum same $26,000
Design Studio $70,000
Enterprise Center $1,700,000
Enterprise South Nature Park $1.2 million
Girls Inc same $45,000
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga $100,000
Helen Ross McNabb Center same $50,000
La Paz same $100,000
Launch Inc same $100,000
Montessori Elementary same $150,000
Partnership for Families/Children same $50,000
Project Return same $200,000
RISE Chattanooga $175,000
Riverpark $1.32 million
Signal Centers same $635,000
Speech and Hearing Center same $55,000
Thrive $80,000
United Way $455,000 down from $467,500
Urban League same $150
UTC Center for Regional Economic Research $40,000
County agency appropriations as recommended by County Mayor Weston Wamp include:
Adult Day Services – Signal Centers $21,000Air Pollution Control Bureau $228,113
Armed Forces Week $25,000
ArtsBuild, $30,000 not included before
CARTA $86,000 zero last year
Charles H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center – National Medal of Honor Convention $50,000
Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce-Community Economic Development, $600,000 same as before
Chattanooga African-American Museum Building Maintenance $147,540
Chattanooga Future Fund $230,000 zero last year
Chattanooga Tourism Company $9,316,500
Children’s Advocacy Center $75,000
Collegedale Public Library, $30,000 same as before
Construction Career Center, $75,000 not included before
Creative Discovery Museum, $50,000 same as before
Family Justice Center $150,000
Hamilton County Fair $150,000
Humane Educational Society $900,000
Imagination Library – Signal Centers, $50,000 same as before
Junior Achievement of Chattanooga, same as before $30,000
Partnership for Families/Children $250,000
Regional Council of Governments and SETDD, $81,903 same as before
Sports & Events Corporation $500,000
Tennessee Interstate Conservancy, LLC (Interstate Beautification) $62,500
Thrive Regional Partnership, $100,000 up $50,000
United Way 211 $100,000
Young Lives – Teenage Moms Program $50,000
Hamilton County Hazardous Materials Team $102,165
Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department $690,979
Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department $525,160
Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department $165,884
Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Squad $102,467
Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department $582,211
Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department $78,348
Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services $199,841
Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department $272,447
Hamilton County Stars $123,467
Flattop Volunteer Fire Department $91,708
Pursuit of Happiness asked $184,000, not in budget
Boys and Girls Club asked $225,000, not in budget
Alton Park Development Corp asked $70,000, not in budget
Enterprise Center asked $25,000, not in budget