Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

(If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com)

ARNOLD,TIFFANY RENEE

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ATWOOD,MICHAEL STEVEN

HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest:

63 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BAILEY,RICHARD DEWONE

301 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



BOWENS,TRAVION LAMAR

717 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BOYDSTON,VAUGHNA J

159 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

43 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DANIELS,SHAUN EDWARD

3267 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)



DUKES,GREYSON HALL

1211 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FIELDS,JOHNNY RAY

3504 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121450

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FREEMAN,NORMAN

3516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



FREEMAN,NORMAN

3516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



GIAMPORTONE,LINDA JANE

9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest:

60 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GIAMPORTONE,REBECCA MICHELLE

5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PARKWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED



HALL,ALEX CHRISTOPHER

2006 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HAYES,JOHNATHAN ELIOTT

8910 SUNRIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)



HENDERSON,WILLIAM ANTHONY

CANTON, 30115

Age at Arrest:

24 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HINMAN,CARLYANN NICOLE

277 EARL EZELL RD SPRING CITY, 373814483

Age at Arrest:

39 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE



HYDER,CHARLES WILLIAM

1140 FRANK TATE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON,MERCEDES PATRESS

1901 RAWLINGS ST Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY OF AUTO



LIVINGSTON,MICHAEL STEPHEN

318 MIDVILLE AVE RED BANK, 30736

Age at Arrest:

33 years old

Arresting Agency:

Red Bank PD

Charges:

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



LYKES,LAFREDRIC MAURICE

313 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS



MCGILL,TRACE MICHEAL

4 WALKER ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

Charges:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETAMPERING OF EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST, STOP, FRISKPOSS. OF SCHEDULE IVPOSS OF SCHEDULE IVPOSS FENTANYL RESALEDRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARRESTPOSS FENTANYL RESALEMILLER,KIESHA NAISHA312 MCBRIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNNUNN,LUCAS TANNER4004 PRYOR RD CLEVELAND, 37321Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)ORTENZI,CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY1208 GADD RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest:42 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:FALSE REPORTSOWENS,TIMOTHY EDWARD7730 BASAWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:36 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:PARIS,JOHN AUSTIN701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest:63 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VOP VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER'S ACTPARKER,ROBERT ALLEN405 GUILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:70 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPEREZ MAZARIEGOS,BRYAN4219 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:21 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPRUETT,BEVERLY GAIL203 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest:72 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRAY,BRITTANY NECOLE80 OLDE TOWNE LANE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYRAY,BRITTANY NECOLE80 OLDE TOWNE LANE ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:FAILURE TO APPEARSANDERFER,JOY E7612 NOAH REED RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESIMS,KIEOSHA JENNIECE3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:37 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSIVELS,ALYCIA NICOLE2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTOUDEMIRE,RETONYA LESHAE4032 WEST AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest:35 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:LIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILEY,ANDRE LEBRON2528 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:55 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:WILSON,RACHEL HAVEN8701 HIDDEN BRANCES ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest:45 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:DOMESTIC ASSAULTWRIGHT,DAVID THOMASHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:PROBAITON VIOLATION EVADING ARRESTPROBATION VIOLATION POSS. OF FIREARM WITH A PRIOR

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TIFFANY RENEE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/12/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ARNOLD, TODAISA

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 10/03/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 04/14/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BAILEY, RICHARD DEWONE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 10/06/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 10/01/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOWENS, TRAVION LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/21/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BOYDSTON, VAUGHNA J

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 04/12/1982

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 08/28/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BUSH, STEVEN ANDRE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 01/04/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 05/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND) DUKES, GREYSON HALL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 09/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT FIELDS, JOHNNY RAY

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/23/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FREEMAN, NORMAN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 08/10/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING GIAMPORTONE, LINDA JANE

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/25/1965

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/18/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED HALL, ALEX CHRISTOPHER

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 08/18/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) HENDERSON, WILLIAM ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 12/20/2000

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) HICKERSON, THURMAN LEWIS

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 10/31/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR HINMAN, CARLYANN NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 09/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE HYDER, CHARLES WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 12/25/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 05/06/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) LONG, TYRELL LAMONT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/13/1999

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FTA DRIVING ON REVOKED LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 04/11/1987

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS MCGILL, TRACE MICHEAL

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 10/28/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 06/11/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING OF EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST, STOP, FRISK

POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV

POSS OF SCHEDULE IV

POSS FENTANYL RESALE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST

POSS FENTANYL RESALE MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 12/21/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FAILURE TO APPEAR

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN NUNN, LUCAS TANNER

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 01/29/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) ORTENZI, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 08/25/1982

Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 08/05/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/19/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

VOP VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER'S ACT PARKER, ROBERT ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 11/25/1954

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 11/05/1966

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE PEREZ MAZARIEGOS, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/14/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT PRUETT, BEVERLY GAIL

Age at Arrest: 72

Date of Birth: 04/11/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING RAY, BRITTANY NECOLE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 07/15/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY ROBLERO LOPEZ, ALEX ELI

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 08/11/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANDERFER, JOY E

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 11/03/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SMITH, KAIDEN HAVIK

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/29/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 12/30/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE THOMAS, AMIRACLE

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 12/27/2006

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT TONEY, BRYSON

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 05/11/2006

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WILEY, ANDRE LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 10/02/1969

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOLCHUK, BRADLEY Z

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 01/03/1996

Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRIGHT, DAVID THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 10/16/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

PROBAITON VIOLATION EVADING ARREST

PROBATION VIOLATION POSS. OF FIREARM WITH A PRIOR ZAMORA BLANDON, JAZEL ERENIA

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 10/12/1984

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY



