Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.
ARNOLD,TIFFANY RENEE
3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ATWOOD,MICHAEL STEVEN
HOMELESS SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BAILEY,RICHARD DEWONE
301 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BOWENS,TRAVION LAMAR
717 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
23 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BOYDSTON,VAUGHNA J
159 OAKWOOD DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DANIELS,SHAUN EDWARD
3267 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)

DUKES,GREYSON HALL
1211 FLYNN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest:
27 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FIELDS,JOHNNY RAY
3504 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121450
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

FREEMAN,NORMAN
3516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FREEMAN,NORMAN
3516 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
20 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

GIAMPORTONE,LINDA JANE
9821 BIRCHWOOD PIKE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
60 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GIAMPORTONE,REBECCA MICHELLE
5345 LITTLE DEBBIE PARKWAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

HALL,ALEX CHRISTOPHER
2006 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

HAYES,JOHNATHAN ELIOTT
8910 SUNRIDGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

HENDERSON,WILLIAM ANTHONY
CANTON, 30115
Age at Arrest:
24 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

HINMAN,CARLYANN NICOLE
277 EARL EZELL RD SPRING CITY, 373814483
Age at Arrest:
39 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

HYDER,CHARLES WILLIAM
1140 FRANK TATE ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest:
53 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON,MERCEDES PATRESS
1901 RAWLINGS ST Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY OF AUTO

LIVINGSTON,MICHAEL STEPHEN
318 MIDVILLE AVE RED BANK, 30736
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

LYKES,LAFREDRIC MAURICE
313 S LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest:
38 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

MCGILL,TRACE MICHEAL
4 WALKER ROAD CHATSWORTH, 30705
Age at Arrest:
31 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MIKEL,DESTINY FAITH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
25 years old
Arresting Agency:
Charges:
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TAMPERING OF EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST, STOP, FRISK
POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV
POSS OF SCHEDULE IV
POSS FENTANYL RESALE
DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
POSS FENTANYL RESALE

MILLER,KIESHA NAISHA
312 MCBRIAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

NUNN,LUCAS TANNER
4004 PRYOR RD CLEVELAND, 37321
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

ORTENZI,CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
1208 GADD RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest:
42 years old
Arresting Agency:
Red Bank PD
Charges:
FALSE REPORTS

OWENS,TIMOTHY EDWARD
7730 BASAWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
36 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

PARIS,JOHN AUSTIN
701 N GERMANTOWN RD APT204 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest:
63 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VOP VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER'S ACT

PARKER,ROBERT ALLEN
405 GUILD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest:
70 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

PEREZ MAZARIEGOS,BRYAN
4219 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest:
21 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

PRUETT,BEVERLY GAIL
203 VALLEY VIEW AVE APT 7 CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest:
72 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAY,BRITTANY NECOLE
80 OLDE TOWNE LANE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

RAY,BRITTANY NECOLE
80 OLDE TOWNE LANE ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest:
32 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SANDERFER,JOY E
7612 NOAH REED RD UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest:
33 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SIMS,KIEOSHA JENNIECE
3812 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
37 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SIVELS,ALYCIA NICOLE
2105 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
34 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

STOUDEMIRE,RETONYA LESHAE
4032 WEST AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest:
35 years old
Arresting Agency:
Chattanooga PD
Charges:
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILEY,ANDRE LEBRON
2528 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest:
55 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:

WILSON,RACHEL HAVEN
8701 HIDDEN BRANCES ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest:
45 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WRIGHT,DAVID THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest:
43 years old
Arresting Agency:
HC Sheriff
Charges:
PROBAITON VIOLATION EVADING ARREST
PROBATION VIOLATION POSS. OF FIREARM WITH A PRIOR

Here are the mug shots:

ARNOLD, TIFFANY RENEE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ARNOLD, TODAISA
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 10/03/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ATWOOD, MICHAEL STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 04/14/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
BAILEY, RICHARD DEWONE
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 10/06/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BAUTISTA-PEREZ, LARI
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 10/01/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOWENS, TRAVION LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/21/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BOYDSTON, VAUGHNA J
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/12/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 08/28/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BUSH, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 01/04/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DANIELS, SHAUN EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 05/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)
DUKES, GREYSON HALL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FIELDS, JOHNNY RAY
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/23/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
FREEMAN, NORMAN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 08/10/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GIAMPORTONE, LINDA JANE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/25/1965
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GIAMPORTONE, REBECCA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/18/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
HALL, ALEX CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/18/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
HENDERSON, WILLIAM ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/20/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
HICKERSON, THURMAN LEWIS
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 10/31/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR
HINMAN, CARLYANN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 09/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
HYDER, CHARLES WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 12/25/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, ICEY ROSETTA
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 05/06/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
LONG, TYRELL LAMONT
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/13/1999
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FTA DRIVING ON REVOKED
LYKES, LAFREDRIC MAURICE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 04/11/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
MCGILL, TRACE MICHEAL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 10/28/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/11/1999
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • TAMPERING OF EVIDENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST, STOP, FRISK
  • POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV
  • POSS OF SCHEDULE IV
  • POSS FENTANYL RESALE
  • DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • RESISTING ARREST
  • POSS FENTANYL RESALE
MILLER, KIESHA NAISHA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 12/21/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • SCHEDULE I DRUG VIOLATION
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN
NUNN, LUCAS TANNER
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 01/29/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
ORTENZI, CHRISTOPHER ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 08/25/1982
Arresting Agency: Red Bank PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 08/05/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PARIS, JOHN AUSTIN
Age at Arrest: 63
Date of Birth: 01/19/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • VOP VIOLATION OF MOTOR VEHICLE OFFENDER'S ACT
PARKER, ROBERT ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 11/25/1954
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 11/05/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PEREZ MAZARIEGOS, BRYAN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 09/14/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
PRUETT, BEVERLY GAIL
Age at Arrest: 72
Date of Birth: 04/11/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAY, BRITTANY NECOLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
ROBLERO LOPEZ, ALEX ELI
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 08/11/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANDERFER, JOY E
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/03/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
SMITH, KAIDEN HAVIK
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 11/29/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/30/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THOMAS, AMIRACLE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 12/27/2006
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TONEY, BRYSON
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 05/11/2006
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WILEY, ANDRE LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/02/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOLCHUK, BRADLEY Z
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 01/03/1996
Arresting Agency: Collegedale PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRIGHT, DAVID THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 10/16/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • PROBAITON VIOLATION EVADING ARREST
  • PROBATION VIOLATION POSS. OF FIREARM WITH A PRIOR
ZAMORA BLANDON, JAZEL ERENIA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1984
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/20/2025
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY





