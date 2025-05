Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report.

ANDERSON,KAREEM

312 TREMOUNT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(METH)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(COCAINE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ARNOLD,MARTREL DEWAYNE

3340 CAMERON TRL NORCOSS, 30092

Age at Arrest:

38 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



ARNOLD,TODAISA

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



ARNOLD,TODAISA

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:



ARNOLD,TODAISA

3402 JONES ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

18 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

CRIMINAL INQUIRY



BAUGH,PARKER

215 CHRISMAN STREET RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

21 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BAUTISTA-PEREZ,LARI

2903 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

22 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BOWMAN,BLAKE HENRY

5303 JOHNSON ROAD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest:

36 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BROWN,KAMYN ONEIL

8207 PINECREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



BURTON,BRANDI LATRICE

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOP RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE



BUSH,STEVEN ANDRE

900 GILLIESPE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest:

25 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



CHRISTOPHER,AUBURN COLE

8418 SHAWN RIDGE DR HARRISON, 373419677

Age at Arrest:

31 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE



CLAYTON,TAHJ BRANDON

3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CLAYTON,TAHJ BRANDON

3002 FOX DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT VOP



CLEEK,KIMBERLY

8336 OAKRIDGE HWY LOT C7 KNOXVILLE, 37931

Age at Arrest:

45 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000)



CROY,CHRISTIE MARIE

1514 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

44 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CHILD ENDANGERMENT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT



CUMMINGS,BERTHA LEE

910 GEORGIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest:

66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



DAVIS,DONAVAN ANTHONY

184 LEWIS LN MC DONALD, 373535091

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALTERING OR CHANGING OF DISTINGUISHING NUMBER OR I



DAVIS,PATRICK

18121 COLLEGE STREET EDISON, 39846

Age at Arrest:

27 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MONEY LAUNDERING

EXTORTION



DENT,CODY LEVI

8910 GANN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest:

32 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION



FRANSISCO,JIMENEZ

3710 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

37 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GARCIA,JOSE LUIS

3204 CRESCENT CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest:

34 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HICKERSON,THURMAN LEWIS

125 BENSON RD MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest:

53 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP FAILURE TO APPEAR



HOGE,LIJERRIAN JAYSHAWN

30 PAULMAR DR RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



JACKSON,JEROME OSHAY

3545 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

35 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



JACKSON,TEEOSHA LATERRINESHA

4610 MURRAY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

ASSAULT



JOHNSON,DEMETRIC SURMON

HOMELESSS JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

VOP POSSESSION OF METHAMPEHTAMINE FOR RESALE



JOHNSON,ICEY ROSETTA

1430 VANCE RD APT 87 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

55 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:



JONES,EVIYON L

4729 BRIARWOOD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

Chattanooga PD

Charges:

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST



JONES,JARRON D

5333 HIGH ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest:

20 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION



LUMSDEN,LAMAR LEE

23100 WILLSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest:

23 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY



MAFFETT,TYNIQUA EMMA-MA

4700 SCHUBERT ROAD KNOXVILLE, 37912

Age at Arrest:

19 years old

Arresting Agency:

East Ridge

Charges:

FORGERY



MCCARTY,REBECCA DENAY

1200 11TH AVE COLUMBUS,

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

FAILURE TO APPEAR



MCCARTY,REBECCA DENAY

1200 11TH AVE COLUMBUS,

Age at Arrest:

30 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCMAHAN,CHRISTOPHER RAY

132 S MOSS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest:

41 years old

Arresting Agency:

HC Sheriff

Charges:

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GMORENO RAMIREZ,JESUS DAVID4804 HAVERWOOD APT 776 DALLAS,Age at Arrest:34 years oldArresting Agency:Red Bank PDCharges:LICENSE REQUIREDMUCCINO,AIDAN VINCENT6425 OLIN LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest:26 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULTPAYNE,SCOTT ALAN4314A RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:58 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPEMBERTON,MICHELLE LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest:32 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPRESTON,JERMAINE MARCELLUS1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest:24 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERYAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF AAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGPATRONIZING PROSTITUTIONROBLERO LOPEZ,ALEX ELI3220 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:ROYER,MARVIN BLAYNE6276 RIVOLI DRIV HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:23 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SCEALF,JOSEPH ADAM11231 MCGILL RD. SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest:43 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:VOP THEFT OF PROPERTYSMITH,DANIELLE NICOLE1522 THRASHER PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest:38 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:REGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEVIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWSMITH,KAIDEN HAVIK104 S STOVALL ST FORT OGLETHORPE, 307423838Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:TAYLOR,JELON M7751 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:SPEEDINGDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTHOMAS,AMIRACLE2609 14TH AVE CHATTTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest:18 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTOMAS RAMIREZ,AUDELINA2716 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest:33 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETONEY,BRYSON5453 CHESAPEAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest:19 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:AGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDERGRIFF,JEFFREY SCOTTHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 373632531Age at Arrest:64 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSVINES,YVONNE MARSHELL1508 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374045444Age at Arrest:59 years oldArresting Agency:Chattanooga PDCharges:WILKERSON,GUY LEDEAN2620 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest:31 years oldArresting Agency:East RidgeCharges:POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWOLCHUK,BRADLEY Z7610 E BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 374241445Age at Arrest:29 years oldArresting Agency:Collegedale PDCharges:ZAMORA BLANDON,JAZEL ERENIA960 WATER ST CHARLESTON, 37310Age at Arrest:40 years oldArresting Agency:HC SheriffCharges:THEFT OF PROPERTY

Here are the mug shots:

ANDERSON, KAREEM

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 10/26/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(METH)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(MARIJUANA)

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE(COCAINE)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

THEFT UNDER $1000

THEFT UNDER $1000

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR ARNOLD, MARTREL DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/15/1986

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR BAUGH, PARKER

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 10/23/2003

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BOWMAN, BLAKE HENRY

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 01/01/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS BURTON, BRANDI LATRICE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/12/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VOP RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VOP AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST

VOP DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE CHRISTOPHER, AUBURN COLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 11/16/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE CLAYTON, TAHJ BRANDON

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 11/17/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT CLEEK, KIMBERLY

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 09/17/1976

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER $1000) DAVIS, DONAVAN ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 06/10/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

ALTERING OR CHANGING OF DISTINGUISHING NUMBER OR I DENT, CODY LEVI

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 10/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

GARCIA, JOSE LUIS

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/07/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JACKSON, TEEOSHA LATERRINESHA

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 07/09/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT JONES, EVIYON L

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/27/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

FALSIFICATION OF THE RESULTS OF A DRUG TEST JONES, JARRON D

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 04/02/2005

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION LUMSDEN, LAMAR LEE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/07/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY MAFFETT, TYNIQUA EMMA-MA

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 09/11/2005

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

FORGERY MCCARTY, REBECCA DENAY

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/28/1995

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR MCMAHAN, CHRISTOPHER RAY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/09/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G MUCCINO, AIDAN VINCENT

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 10/05/1998

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

VOP DOMESTIC ASSAULT PEMBERTON, MICHELLE LYNN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/05/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PRESTON, JERMAINE MARCELLUS

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 03/10/2001

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING

PATRONIZING PROSTITUTION ROYER, MARVIN BLAYNE

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 10/31/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SCEALF, JOSEPH ADAM

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/02/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

VOP THEFT OF PROPERTY SMITH, DANIELLE NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/04/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW TAYLOR, JELON M

Age at Arrest: 18

Date of Birth: 02/18/2007

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

STOP SIGN VIOLATION TOMAS RAMIREZ, AUDELINA

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 04/09/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE VANDERGRIFF, JEFFREY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 64

Date of Birth: 05/07/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS VINES, YVONNE MARSHELL

Age at Arrest: 59

Date of Birth: 09/07/1965

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILKERSON, GUY LEDEAN

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/19/1993

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/21/2025

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE