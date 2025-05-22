Welfare Check Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Bradley County

Bradley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded on Wednesday to a welfare check at a business on Spring Place Road following a report of a person slumped over the steering wheel in a vehicle.



Upon arrival, deputies located the man, later identified as Rex Woody Morgan. He was able to be wakened and then checked by Emergency Medical Service personnel. Units on scene observed suspected drug paraphernalia in the man’s lap as well as a firearm on his hip.

This led to a search of the vehicle which yielded multiple types of illegal narcotics, in addition to the paraphernalia. Narcotics recovered included suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Heroin and Marijuana, along with digital scales. The 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Morgan was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses that include sell/delivery of methamphetamine, sell/delivery of Schedule I, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of Schedule II for resale and public intoxication.

Sheriff Lawson commends the efforts of the deputies and appreciates the ongoing cooperation and partnership of the DTF. Bradley County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to continuing and enhancing efforts to keep our community safe and healthy by combating the ongoing threat of illegal drug activity.