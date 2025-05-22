Injured Worker Rescued Off Apartment Building Thursday Morning

Chattanooga firefighters rescued an injured worker from the roof of an apartment building Thursday morning.

Red Shift companies responded at 8:58 a.m. to Signal Mountain Senior Living at 1005 Mountain Creek Road. The patient had been working on the HVAC system on the roof of the facility when he lost traction and fell into a difficult position for extrication.



CFD personnel stabilized the patient in a Stokes Basket and set up a high angle rescue. Crews used a rope system to hoist and belay the patient.

Engine 17’s aerial was used to lift the Stokes Basket and move the patient from the roof to the ground where Hamilton County EMS was waiting to transport him to the hospital.Engine 17, Squad 1, Squad 20, Engine 1, Battalion 3 and Special Operations responded.